Vedanta stock jumps 5% ahead of demerger; ICICI Securities advises 'hold'

Vedanta share price today: Shares of Vedanta Ltd gained 5 per cent to ₹775.95 on the BSE during Wednesday’s intra-day trade, ahead of the record date for its demerger. The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹794.90 on April 21, 2026.

As of 1:57 PM, Vedanta shares were trading 4.7 per cent higher at ₹774, outperforming the broader market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent, while the BSE Metal Index gained 0.62 per cent. A combined 30.18 million shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past year, Vedanta’s stock has surged 85 per cent, significantly outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which declined 3 per cent. Meanwhile, the metal index gained 48 per cent in the same period.

Vedanta demerger record date on May 1

Vedanta operates as a diversified natural resources conglomerate with exposure across aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, chromium, copper, nickel, oil & gas, and a ferrous segment comprising iron ore, steel, and power (including coal and renewables). In September 2023, the company had announced plans to demerge its businesses into five independently listed pure-play entities (revised from an earlier plan of six), aimed at simplifying the corporate structure, unlocking value, and attracting focused investments.

On April 20, 2026, Vedanta announced that May 1, 2026, will be the record date for its long-awaited demerger . The stock will turn ex-date for the spin-off on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as Friday, May 1, is a market holiday (Maharashtra Day).

Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

While the residual Vedanta entity will continue to remain listed and will house key businesses, including Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc), Zinc International, Copper, and ferro chrome, among others.

“Accordingly, on April 30, 2026, Vedanta’s stock price is expected to adjust for the demerger and trade in the range of ~₹300-325 per share (vs. current market price of ~₹720 per share). This estimate is indicative, as we await the exact allocation of net debt across the resulting entities. The residual Vedanta will drive the bulk of its value from its stake in Hindustan Zinc,” analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The remaining demerged entities are likely to be listed within 1-2 months following the record date, the brokerage firm said.

ICICI Securities view on Vedanta

The revised sum of the parts (SoTP) valuation for all resulting entities combined is estimated at ₹820 per share. Thus, analysts at ICICI Securities advise investors to HOLD Vedanta stock and play on this demerger move, as in sum total they stand to gain post listing of all entities.

Notably, among the demerged businesses, Vedanta Aluminium stands out as the most attractive entity, with an expected listing valuation of ₹400+ per share. This is supported by its strong contribution to group revenues and margins, along with favourable industry dynamics such as tight global supply, elevated aluminium prices, and ongoing capacity expansions driving volume growth, it added.

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