Vedanta stock trades ex-demerger, slips 7% from intra-day high

Vedanta share price

Shares of Vedanta traded around ₹271.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes as the stock turned ex-demerger. The stock slipped 7 per cent from its intra-day high of ₹292 on the NSE. It opened at ₹289.50, the data shows.

At 10:42 AM; Vedanta stock was quoting 3.5 per cent lower at ₹279.20 from its opening level on the NSE. A combined 30.83 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Vedanta stock trades ex-demerger

Vedanta operates as a diversified natural resources conglomerate with exposure across aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, chromium, copper, nickel, oil & gas, and a ferrous segment comprising iron ore, steel, and power (including coal and renewables). In September 2023, the company had announced plans to demerge its businesses into five independently listed pure-play entities (revised from an earlier plan of six), aimed at simplifying the corporate structure, unlocking value, and attracting focused investments.

Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

While, the residual Vedanta entity will continue to remain listed and will house key businesses including Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc), Zinc International, Copper, and ferro chrome, among others.

READ | Indian Bank shares falls 7% after Q4 results; profit grows 5% YoY, NII 11% With May 1, 2026 as the record date, ICICI Securities expected Vedanta’s stock price to be trade at ₹325 per share (vs. yesterday closing of ₹773.60 per share). Residual Vedanta entity drives bulk of its value from its stake in Hindustan Zinc. The remaining demerged businesses (Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, and Iron & Steel) are likely to be listed by mid-June 2026, the brokerage firm said.

Vedanta’s Q4 results, brokerages view

Vedanta’s performance came in line with analyst estimates. On the aluminium front, EBITDA/ton for the quarter was supported by higher aluminium price, which rose by 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $3,198/ton in Q4FY26. In the Zinc India segment, increase in silver prices (up by 54 per cent QoQ to ~$84/oz) and higher by-product sales (sulfuric acid and residue recycling), has aided the performance in the quarter, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Going ahead, the gradual commissioning of new capacity at BALCO and higher aluminium prices will lead to a better performance for the aluminium segment in FY27. Thus, following the demerger of five entities (with ex-date as today i.e. April 30, 2026), Vedanta aluminium is the most attractive and remains our top pick within the conglomerate. This is supported strong contribution to group revenues and margins, along with favourable industry dynamics such as tight global supply, elevated aluminium prices, and ongoing capacity expansions driving volume growth, the brokerage firm said.

Vedanta’s Q4FY26 performance came largely as expected, supported by better volumes and favorable LME prices. Management targets to maintain strong growth in earnings, driven by the upcoming capacity supporting higher value added products and a favorable pricing environment. The guided capex plans are progressing well and will likely lead to further cost savings, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in result update.

Vedanta remains firm on its deleveraging plans, and going forward, higher cash flows will support both its expansion plans and deleveraging efforts. The brokerage firm said it largely maintains FY27E/28E revenue and EBITDA, while increasing PAT estimates by 20 per cent for FY27/28.

“The combined fair value on the SoTP basis comes to around ₹ 800 per share, with the largest contributing verticals such as Aluminum and Zinc. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.