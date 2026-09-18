Veegaland Developers shares list at 10% premium over IPO price on NSE

Veegaland Developers IPO listing: Veegaland Developers shares listed at up to 10 per cent on Friday, beating expectations as signalled by the grey market premium ( : Veegaland Developers shares listed at up to 10 per cent on Friday, beating expectations as signalled by the grey market premium ( GMP ). On the National Stock Exchange, Veegaland Developers' share price debuted at ₹154, witnessing a 10 per cent uptick against the initial public offer ( IPO ) price of ₹140. Meanwhile, on BSE , the stock debuted at a premium of 7.86 per cent at ₹151 apiece. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that at ₹154, the stock is valued at roughly 28.2x FY26 P/E, versus around 25.6x at the IPO price. Ahead of the stock market debut, Veegaland Developers IPO GMP was ₹8 or 5.71 per cent.

While the company has a healthy project pipeline and improving financial performance, the post-listing premium leaves less valuation cushion, and the listing gain has already captured part of the IPO optimism, according to the expert. As a result, further upside would need to be supported by sustained project execution, revenue growth and margin improvement.

She advised a wait-and-watch approach as the initial listing pop looks more appropriate than chasing the stock immediately at elevated levels. The suggested stop loss is at ₹145, below the listing zone, to protect against a sharp reversal.

Veegaland Developers IPO details

The ₹210-crore mainboard offering was available for subscription from September 10 to September 15. The offer was booked 13.55 times by the end of the bidding period, with applications for 153.27 million shares against 11.30 million shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) quota was subscribed 17.76 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 18.03 times, and the retail investor segment garnered 9.24 times subscription.

Veegaland Developers set the IPO price band at ₹130 to ₹140 per share, and investors could apply in lots of 107 shares. The issue was entirely a fresh share sale.

The company plans to use the funds raised to fund a part of the expenses to be incurred in the development of the ongoing and upcoming projects, along with general corporate purposes.

The Kerala-based real estate developer specialises in the planning, construction, and sale of multi-storied residential apartments. The developer addresses the market across five distinct residential categories: premium, ultra-premium luxe-series, mid-premium, and ultra-luxury.

The company’s competitive moat is anchored by its strong V-Guard brand heritage, a stellar execution track record, and a balanced project portfolio, said Ventura in its IPO review note.