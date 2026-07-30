Veritas Finance files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; plans ₹900 crore issue

Chennai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Veritas Finance has filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹900 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.28 crore shares by existing shareholders.

The lender said the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment its capital base to meet future business requirements and support onward lending.

The lender may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of specified securities aggregating up to ₹180 crore before filing the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If such a placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Veritas Finance is a retail-focused, non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and classified as an NBFC-Middle Layer under the central bank's scale-based regulatory framework.

The lender's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹9,134.2 crore as of March 31, 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.33 per cent between FY24 and FY26.

Its profit rose to ₹330.3 crore in FY26, reflecting a CAGR of 16.11 per cent over the two-year period, while loan disbursements increased to ₹4,579.5 crore, growing at a CAGR of 11.22 per cent during the same period.

Established in 2015, Veritas Finance initially focused on providing small business loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and self-employed individuals. It has since expanded its product portfolio to include housing loans, used commercial vehicle loans and working capital loans.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.