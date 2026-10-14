Vinay Rajani favours buy-on-dips in Nifty; bets on HAL, Karnataka Bank
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended buy-on-dips in Nifty, as support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. Besides, he has also shared a bullish view on HAL and Karnataka Bank
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
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Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities
Nifty strategy
Nifty has confirmed a higher top and higher bottom on a closing basis, validating a bullish reversal on the short-term timeframe. The index now faces strong resistance in the 23,100–23,150 band; a decisive move above this zone would reinforce the bullish structure.
On the downside, support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. If these supports hold, the near-term bias favors buy-on-dips, while a break below 22,300 would warrant caution.
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Hindustan Aeronautics
CMP: ₹4,869 SL: ₹4,600 Target: ₹5,155
Hindustan Aeronautics has formed higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Primary trend of stock has
been bullish with levels above all key moving averages. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes.
Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the short-term charts.
Karnataka Bank
CMP: ₹342.25 SL: ₹325 Target: ₹364
Karnataka Bank is on the verge of hitting fresh all-time high. A level above ₹346 would result in a bullish breakout from consolidation. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily charts.
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST