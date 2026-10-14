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Home / Markets / News / Vinay Rajani favours buy-on-dips in Nifty; bets on HAL, Karnataka Bank

Vinay Rajani favours buy-on-dips in Nifty; bets on HAL, Karnataka Bank

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended buy-on-dips in Nifty, as support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. Besides, he has also shared a bullish view on HAL and Karnataka Bank

Nifty prediction, stocks to buy

Vinay Rajani favours buy-on-dips in Nifty; bets on HAL, Karnataka Bank

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities
 
Nifty strategy 
 
Nifty has confirmed a higher top and higher bottom on a closing basis, validating a bullish reversal on the short-term timeframe. The index now faces strong resistance in the 23,100–23,150 band; a decisive move above this zone would reinforce the bullish structure.
 
On the downside, support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. If these supports hold, the near-term bias favors buy-on-dips, while a break below 22,300 would warrant caution.
 

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Stocks to buy today 

Hindustan Aeronautics
 
CMP: ₹4,869 SL: ₹4,600 Target: ₹5,155
 
Hindustan Aeronautics has formed higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Primary trend of stock has
been bullish with levels above all key moving averages. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes.
Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the short-term charts.
 
Karnataka Bank 
CMP: ₹342.25 SL: ₹325 Target: ₹364
 
Karnataka Bank is on the verge of hitting fresh all-time high. A level above ₹346 would result in a bullish breakout from consolidation. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily charts.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST