Vinay Rajani favours buy-on-dips in Nifty; bets on HAL, Karnataka Bank

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities

Nifty strategy

Nifty has confirmed a higher top and higher bottom on a closing basis, validating a bullish reversal on the short-term timeframe. The index now faces strong resistance in the 23,100–23,150 band; a decisive move above this zone would reinforce the bullish structure.

On the downside, support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. If these supports hold, the near-term bias favors buy-on-dips, while a break below 22,300 would warrant caution.

Stocks to buy today

Hindustan Aeronautics

CMP: ₹4,869 SL: ₹4,600 Target: ₹5,155

Hindustan Aeronautics has formed higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Primary trend of stock has

been bullish with levels above all key moving averages. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes.

Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the short-term charts.

Karnataka Bank

CMP: ₹342.25 SL: ₹325 Target: ₹364