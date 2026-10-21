Vishal Mega Mart falls 6% as festive shift weighs on margins, SSSG in Q2

Vishal Mega Mart Q2 results: shares tumbled 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced its September quarter results for the current fiscal year (Q2FY27). Vishal Mega Mart shares tumbled 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced its September quarter results for the current fiscal year (Q2FY27).

The stock opened on a flat note at ₹94.98 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and traded in a narrow range before slipping to an intraday low of ₹86.55 in afternoon trade.

As of 1:50 PM, the stock was down 5 per cent at ₹89.79, with more than 31 million equities changing hands.

Vishal Mega Mart Q2 results

As per exchange filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹157.9 crore, up 3.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The firm has earned a net profit of ₹152.3 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. Its profit margin in Q2FY27 contracted to 4.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in Q1FY26, the filing showed.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty near 22,700; VIX jumps 8% Revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY27 increased by 14 per cent to ₹3,398.5 crore from ₹2,981.5 crore from a year-ago period.

Ebitda in the quarter under review grew by 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹412 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 12.1 per cent, down 3.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The company said that margin was impacted by operating deleverage arising from the shift in festive buying from Q2 to Q3.

The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 7.7 per cent in Q2FY27. "The festivals this year have shifted from H1 to H2. This has an impact of 1.5-2 per cent on SSSG. Adjusting for that, SSSG will be about 9.5," the company said.

Vishal Mega Mart said that 53 gross and 49 net stores were added in the September quarter, taking the total store count to 844 across 582 cities spanning a total retail area of ~1.41 crore Sq. Ft.

As on September 30, 2026, the Vishal Mega Mart had around 18.1 crore of large and loyal consumer base.

During the quarter, Vishal Mega Mart launched the first pilot store of ‘Belong & Co.’ -- its new apparel format catering to young, affluent urban consumers, with a distinct brand proposition offering effortless fashion.