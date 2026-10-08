Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vishal Nirmiti shares make weak debut, list at 2% discount to IPO price

Vishal Nirmiti shares make weak debut, list at 2% discount to IPO price

Vishal Nirmiti shares listed at ₹215 on both the BSE and NSE, at a discount of ₹5, or 2.27 per cent, to the IPO issue price of ₹220.

Vishal Nirmiti share price

Vishal Nirmiti shares make weak debut, list at 2% discount to IPO price

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Nirmiti share price: Shares of Vishal Nirmiti Ltd, a civil engineering, manufacturing and construction company, made a weak debut on the bourses on Thursday. Its shares listed at ₹215 on both the BSE and NSE, at a discount of ₹5, or 2.27 per cent, to the IPO issue price of ₹220.
 
At the listing price, Vishal Nirmiti commanded a market capitalisation of ₹567.40 crore, according to BSE data. Vishal Nirmiti's listing was in line with grey market expectations, which had signalled a flat-to-negative debut. Post-listing, Vishal Nirmiti shares extended their losses and hit the day’s lower circuit of 5 per cent at ₹204.25 on the BSE.
 
 Vishal Nirmiti stock: Buy, sell or hold?  
Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services, said that Vishal Nirmiti's weak listing could keep near-term sentiment under pressure. Fresh investments from investors might wait for price stability.
 
"The outlook will depend on the company’s ability to sustain growth, improve profitability and cash generation," he said. Vishal Nirmiti IPO details  Vishal Nirmiti had fixed a price band of ₹208-220 per equity share for its public offer. The issue was subscribed 1.71 times. Bids were received for 1,44,46,804 shares against 84,71,153 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

Also Read

Elara Capital retained 'Buy' rating on Sun TV stock, and raised the target price to ₹925 per share.

Sun TV stock on a roll, up 40% in 3 weeks; Elara sets target price at ₹925

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, drops 700 pts, Nifty below 22,400; Brent rises 2%

Mastek gains 3% as AI-led Oracle cloud transformation deal lifts stock

Mastek gains 3% as AI-led Oracle cloud transformation deal lifts stock

Fino Payments Bank share price

Fino Payments Bank share price rallies 17% after Q2 business update

Stock market crash

D-St meltdown explained: Sensex tanks 780 pts intraday, Nifty below 22,350

 
Vishal Nirmiti IPO was a fresh issue of up to 69.71 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹145 crore at the upper end of the price band, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares worth ₹33 crore.
 
The total issue size stood at ₹178 crore.
 
Vishal Nirmiti has said that the proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for funding working capital requirements, loan repayments and general corporate purposes. 
 
Vishal Nirmiti is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers for railway, pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete products, as well as fabrication of mild steel (MS) pipes, MS liner and pre-stressed pipes for pumped storage projects.
 
The company also provides engineering, procurement, infrastructure, and construction services for railway infrastructure and various civil engineering, irrigation, and infrastructure projects. 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Ajit Mishra's 3 stock recommendation: Buy Indian Hotels, Nuvama; sell NALCO

Indian Hotels, NALCO among Ajit Mishra's 3 stock recommendations for today

Taiex Index, Kospi, Asian shares, Asian markets, Asian stocks

Asian shares fall as rising oil prices, tech debt plans weigh on markets

RBA, Black Box, Tata Steel: Jatin Gedia shares 3 stock ideas for today

RBA, Black Box, Tata Steel: Jatin Gedia shares 3 stock ideas for today

image

FPIs rotate out of rate-sensitive sectors amid high interest rates

demat accounts, SIP investment, Mutual Funds, MF investors

September demat additions fall 11.5% to 2.89 million after August's surge

Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets IPO activity

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 10:01 AM IST