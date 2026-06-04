Vodafone Idea hits ₹15, next target ₹20? Here's what Quant Researcher says
Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe sees Vodafone Idea stock crossing the ₹20-mark as a viable option; but cautions against short-term volatility owing to overbought conditions.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Vodafone Idea stock has crossed the ₹15-mark after a gap of nearly 21 months on the NSE. The stock now trades at its highest-level since early September 2024. That apart, the stock has surged as much as 85 per cent from its low of ₹8.13 hit on April 2, 2026. Analysts have attributed the recent gains at the counter to the significant 27 per cent reduced Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) obligations toward the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), future capex plans and ratings upgrade by ICRA. The Aditya Birla Group's continued support to Vodafone Idea to ensure timely debt servicing and to ensure continuity of operations and improvement in its market position, said ICRA in its ratings rationale. READ MORE
On Thursday, the Vodafone Idea stock quoted around ₹15-mark, up 1 per cent with trades of around 240 million shares as of 10 AM on the NSE.
Meanwhile, given the frenzied rally at the counter, can Vodafone Idea stock rally toward the psychological milestone of ₹20-mark - a level last seen way back in March 2019. Here's what Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe has to say.
Can Vodafone Idea stock cross ₹20-mark?Nishchal Jain of Share.Market believes that the short-term momentum at Vodafone Idea counter is undeniably strong, backed by a significant surge in trading volumes and positive structural cues including the company entering the green in its recent quarterly financials. Technically, the Quant Researcher sees the stock crossing the ₹20 mark as a viable medium-term target. However, he adds that it is unlikely to happen in a single, uninterrupted line. The reason being, the analyst flags that the stock is trading in overbought zone, hence some consolidation cannot be ruled out. "The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered deep overbought territory, currently hovering around 85 levels. Historically, when the stock's RSI crosses 80, it encounters brief periods of profit-booking or sideways consolidation," explains Jain. To conclude, Jain believes that the current rally has the legs for the stock to continue toward ₹16.50 and ₹18 levels in the coming weeks. However, a decisive, high-volume weekly close above ₹18 would be needed to clear the deck for a march toward the ₹20-mark.
Key Levels to Watch on Vodafone Idea stockVodafone Idea is currently maintaining an established uptrend, trading well above both its short- and long-term moving averages. Traders, however, can consider the recent high ₹15.09 as the immediate resistance, says Jain. On the downside, the analyst expects immediate support and crucial short-term intraday floor at ₹14.06, closely trailing the 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at ₹14.10 levels.
Below which, the analyst sees strong demand zone is established between ₹12.80 and ₹13.30; this area serves as a key buffer for healthy pullbacks and aligns perfectly with the 20-day SMA of ₹13.00, acting as the short-term trend rider. "Moving ahead, the 50-day SMA at ₹10.80 shall be the definitive line in the sand for a true trend reversal. Any slip below ₹10.88 signals a macro shift from a bullish to a bearish regime, the structural bull case remains completely intact as long as the stock sustains above the ₹11–₹11.50 zone on a weekly closing basis," explains Jain.
Vodafone Idea stock outlook - High-Momentum Swing PlayThe overall technical outlook for Vodafone Idea remains highly bullish but tactically stretched. The Average Directional Index (ADX) stands at a robust 57.37, indicating an exceptionally strong trend, says the analyst from Share.Market. "The stock has successfully transitioned from a distressed penny contract into a high-volume momentum play. While the macro setup favours buyers, fresh entries at the current price of ₹14.91 offer an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio for short-term swing traders due to the overbought RSI indicators," cautions Jain. The analyst recommends a 'Buy on Dips', wherein investors can consider accumulating the stock during healthy market corrections near ₹13–₹13.50 levels, for likely targets of ₹18.00 and ₹20.00. Analyst Disclaimer: Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:19 AM IST