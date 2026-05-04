Vodafone Idea surges 10% on huge volumes; Citi sees further 30% upside

Vodafone Idea (VI) share price

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VI) surged 10 per cent to ₹11.24 on the BSE in Monday’s opening deal after the Union government’s decision to cut the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore. The move is expected to improve the telecom operator’s ability to raise debt from banks and invest in its network, believe analysts.

Since April, the stock price of VI has soared 29 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹12.80 on December 31, 2025.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock price of VI opened 8 per cent higher at ₹11. At 09:26 AM; VI was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹ 10.82 on the BSE. It was up 6.4 per cent to ₹10.87 on the NSE. A combined 430.49 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.88 per cent at 77,588.

Vodafone Idea’s update on AGR matter

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cut Aditya Birla Group-backed VI’s outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment, from the earlier amount of ₹87,695 crore.

The dues, reassessed by the DoT and finalised by a committee constituted for this purpose, are now frozen as of December 31, 2025. Most of the amount will be payable in six installments over six years beginning FY36, thus maintaining the 10-year breather given to the struggling carrier earlier this year.

VI in an exchange filing said that the DoT vide its communication dated April 30, 2026 informed that the Committee formed for the purpose has finalized the AGR dues at ₹ 64,046 crore as on December 31, 2025.

READ | Avenue Supermarts slips 4% as analysts flag QC threat, expensive valuation This final amount will be payable with a minimum ₹100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years from financial year (FY) 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining amount to be paid in 6 equal installments annually from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41, the company said.

Citi Research view on Vodafone Idea

The years-long AGR saga for Vodafone Idea has finally concluded, with the government reassessing the company’s AGR dues at ₹64,000 crore as of December 2025, which is 20 per cent below the ₹80,500 crore that was outstanding as per the company.

With no interest accruing and the effective 10-year repayment moratorium remaining in place (99 per cent of the dues are payable over FY36-41), this meaningfully improves the economics of the liability, reducing VI’s effective AGR burden further from an estimated ₹35,000 crore to ₹26,000 crore on an net present value (NPV) basis, said analysts at Citi Research.

With this chapter of regulatory uncertainty now largely behind it, the brokerage firm believes VI is better positioned to close its pending ₹25,000 crore bank debt raise, which would in turn enable it to commence execution of its ₹45,000 crore three-year capex plan that was outlined by management in the January 2026 strategy update. Closure of this debt funding will therefore now be key to monitor, it added.

Citi Research set a target price of ₹14 is based on an EV/EBITDA-based methodology. “We ascribe a 12x multiple on FY28E earnings, which we discount back, to arrive at our target price. Our target multiple is at a discount to the multiple we ascribe to Bharti Airtel’s India mobile business given VI’s high leverage, albeit based on FY28E to capture the operational recovery we forecast for the company following the completion of its fund raise,” the brokerage firm said. The upside target translates into up to 30% upside from current levels for the stock.

However, analysts rate VI as High Risk as the balance sheet is still over-leveraged and continued government support therefore remains critical. “Key downside risks that could prevent the shares from reaching our target price include 1) Limited AGR relief from the government; 2) Competitive intensity worsening, leading to disappointing tariff hikes in future; 3) No reduction in subscriber churn; and 4) Lower-than-expected pace of 4G/5G subscriber additions,” the brokerage firm said. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.