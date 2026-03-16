Voltas shares drop on flagging GST inspection by Mumbai tax authorities

Shares of Voltas Ltd. fell nearly 4 per cent on Monday after the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax conducted an inspection at the company's Mumbai office regarding GST records.

The company's stock fell as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to ₹1,361 per share, the biggest intraday fall since March 13 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 3 per cent lower at ₹1,369 apiece, compared to a 0.45 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:06 AM.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, rises 130 pts; Nifty near 23,200; realty, stocks underperform Shares of the company fell for the third straight session and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.85 per cent this year, compared to a 11.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Voltas has a total market capitalisation of ₹30,885.78 crore.

Voltas says GST authorities initiate inspection

Shares of Voltas are in focus after the company said the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Investigation A, Mumbai, has initiated inspection proceedings at its office premises in Chinchpokli, Mumbai under Section 67 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The proceedings, which relate to the company’s goods and services tax (GST) records for the state of Maharashtra, were initiated on March 12, 2026. The authorities have sought certain details from the company, which it is currently in the process of submitting. Voltas said the inspection is underway and the company is fully cooperating with the tax authorities.

ALSO READ: Nifty Bank down 11% since West Asia war; SBI, HDFC Bk lose over ₹1 trn each The company added that, at present, the proceedings have no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities. It said any material developments will be disclosed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Voltas Q3 results

Leading air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider reported a 35.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹84.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26. It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹130.76 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Voltas' revenue from operations declined 1.1 per cent to ₹3,070.77 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared with ₹3,105.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses of Voltas stood at ₹2,945.19 crore, almost flat in the December quarter.

Voltas' performance was strongly anchored by the Room Air Conditioner business, supported by improved channel momentum following the GST rate reduction and proactive buying ahead of the BEE star label transition, as customers prepared for the revised pricing structure.