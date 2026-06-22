Voltas soars 5% on crossing 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27

Share price of Voltas

Shares of Voltas soared 5 per cent to ₹1,411.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced that it crossed 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27 within the first three months of the financial year.

At 10:12 AM, Voltas was quoting 1 per cent higher at ₹1,358.10, erasing partial intra-day gains on the NSE. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,582.50 on February 27, 2026, and had registered a 52-week low of ₹1,186.80 on April 2, 2026.

Voltas crosses 1 million AC sales milestone in FY26-27

As per an exchange fillings, Voltas said it crossed 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27 within the first three months of the financial year, achieving the milestone in record time and reinforcing its leadership in the Indian Room Air Conditioner (RAC) market.

The company attributed the strong performance to robust summer demand, a refreshed product portfolio, sharper market segmentation, enhanced consumer engagement initiatives and its extensive distribution and service network.

Voltas said the company refreshed its product portfolio with a clearly defined segmentation strategy, offering differentiated propositions across premium, mid and value segments. This enabled Voltas to address a wider spectrum of consumer needs while strengthening its presence across key price points and customer segments.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Voltas, part of the Tata Group, is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider, projects specialist, and one of the leading players in the consumer durables category. Alongside its undisputed market leadership in Room Air Conditioners—with a footprint of over 30,000 touch points.

ICICI Securities on Voltas' 1 million AC sales in FY27

For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), RAC industry is expected to witness a strong recovery supported by a favourable low base from the previous year and an extended summer season driven by El Nino conditions.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As highlighted by industry participants, the sector is likely to register 25–30 per cent growth, with 20 per cent volume growth and the balance led by price hikes. While margins may remain under pressure in the near term due to the gradual pass-through of higher input costs, easing geopolitical tensions and stabilization in commodity prices could support a recovery in profitability going forward. Overall, the demand environment is better on a low base, providing a favourable backdrop for RAC manufacturers and component suppliers, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Indian consumer durables industry outlook

The Indian consumer durables sector is a significant and growing part of the domestic economy, currently contributing approximately 0.6 per cent to national GDP. The sector is characterised by low penetration relative to international benchmarks, a large and expanding addressable market, and long-term structural tailwinds from urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and improving electrification. It is projected to expand at approximately 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching a market size of ₹3 trillion ($35.7 billion) by 2029.

This long-term growth trajectory is well-supported by favourable demographics and policy initiatives. However, the realisation of this potential is subject to near-term cyclical headwinds, including volatile demand patterns linked to climatic variability, persistent input cost inflation, currency volatility, intensifying competitive dynamics, and a regulatory environment in which compliance obligations are evolving rapidly, Voltas said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, Voltas said the company’s business witnessed a strong recovery in the second half of the financial year 2025-26, driven by improved festive demand and healthy pre-summer momentum, which helped offset the challenges experienced earlier in the year.

Looking ahead, the outlook for 2026-27 remains positive, supported by India’s underlying growth trajectory and favourable structural drivers. Rising cooling requirements, low penetration of room air conditioners, continued infrastructure development, expansion in domestic manufacturing and increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions are expected to create sustained opportunities across the company’s portfolio, Voltas said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.