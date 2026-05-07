Volume buzzers: Tejas Networks, Raymond Realty, Arvind zoom up to 19%

Tejas Networks, Raymond Realty, Arvind share price

Shares of Tejas Networks, Raymond Realty, and Arvind moved higher by up to 19 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday high amid heavy volumes, despite choppy trade at the benchmark level.

Among tindividual stocks, Raymond Realty surged 19 per cent to ₹675.45 in the intraday deal. A combined 18.45 million equity shares, representing 27.8 per cent of total equity of the company, changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. In the past two trading days, the stock has zoomed 42 per cent.

Shares of Tejas Networks , meanwhile, soared 18 per cent to ₹547.85 in the intraday trade with a combined 31.54 million equity shares, representing 17.7 per cent of total equity of the company, changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock has bounced 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹294.10, touched on January 27, 2026.

That apart, share price of Arvind hit a 52-week high of ₹441.40 as it surged 13 per cent on the back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 4.57 million equity shares have, thus far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a record high of ₹477.85 on January 11, 2018, the BSE data shows.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 77,861 at 11:54 AM.

What’s driving Raymond Realty, Tejas Networks stocks price?

Raymond Realty's financial performance in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) was marked by significant scale with total income of ₹1,176 crore growing 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as against ₹771 crore in Q4FY25. The performance was driven by strong demand and a healthy delivery pipeline across all our projects.

Its Ebitda surged to ₹253 crore in Q4FY26, against ₹170 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 49 per cent Y-o-Y growth, driven by an optimised product mix. Despite the rapid scaling of operations, Ebitda margins remained resilient and stable at 21.5 per cent vs 22.1 per cent in Q4FY25.

Raymond Realty said the company secured a booking value of ₹1,519 crore in Q4FY26, propelled by a strategic blitz of four major launches: The Address by GS (Wadala and Sion), Ten X, and the Park Street high-street retail project (Thane).

This performance was further bolstered by unwavering demand for the Ten X, The Address by GS and Invictus by GS brands across Thane, Bandra, and BKC, continuing to demonstrate exceptional market pull and buyer loyalty, it added.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks, in its Q3 results conference call, had said that based on the company's FY27 business outlook, the management believes that with the current investments and cost structure, the company will be able to achieve better financial results.

"Looking forward from a future business outlook, we see that AI is going to be one of the killer applications which are going to drive the mega trends for a network transformation, both in terms of the traffic in the network as well as transformation of the network architecture. So with the rapid adoption of AI applications, by 2033, AI traffic is predicted to be more than 60 per cent of the total network," Tejas Networks said.

Further, the company said during Q4FY26, the wireless business signed an agreement with NEC to manufacture and supply 5G Massive MIMO radios for a global customer.

The other significant thing was that the company received was an initial order for the expansion of 4G networks from a customer in South Asia. And the company has multiple ongoing field trials for 4G and 5G RAN products across South Asia and the Americas. And the company recently successfully completed a 5G POC in South America.

For wireline business, in the quarter, Tejas Networks completed the shipment of a significant number of IP/MPLS routers for BharatNet Phase III. The company is the largest supplier in terms of number of circles for BharatNet Phase III. And several sites are now carrying live traffic, the company said.