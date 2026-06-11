Volume buzzers: Unichem, Aegis Logistics soar up to 17%; ICICI Bank adds 3%

Shares of Unichem Laboratories and Aegis Logistics rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Unichem Laboratories stock soars 17%

Unichem Laboratories soared 17 per cent to ₹515.55 in intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the market price of the pharmaceutical company zoomed 44 per cent.

At 12:36 PM; Unichem Laboratories was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹496.70 on the BSE. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over seven-fold, with a combined 20.67 million shares representing 29 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Unichem Laboratories has an established presence in the pharmaceutical formulations industry with a significant share of its revenue derived from regulated markets, primarily the US and Europe, with its US operations remaining the largest contributor. The business profile is supported by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved manufacturing facilities and a robust Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) pipeline, which is expected to support growth, according to ICRA.

The company’s revenue growth and margins are expected to improve gradually, supported by expected recovery in lost market share driven by volume-led growth strategies, and continued operational integration with its parent, IPCA, including procurement and backward integration benefits. Nevertheless, the ongoing West Asia conflict is expected to keep raw material and freight costs elevated over the near term, which could continue to constrain margins, the rating agency said.

Aegis Logistics stock zooms 15%

Shares of Aegis Logistics moved higher by 15 per cent to ₹918.20 on the BSE. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the gas trading company surged 22 per cent. It now trades close to its 52-week high of ₹943.90 touched on October 3, 2025. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold, with a combined 22.37 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

JM Financial reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock while raising its target price to ₹1,200 from ₹935 earlier. The brokerage values the stock at 30x FY28E EPS of ₹40 per share, up from ₹31 earlier.

Analysts said the strong Ebitda growth in the distribution segment during Q4FY26 could persist at least through H1FY27, supported by ongoing disruptions in LPG imports. The government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic consumers while restricting industrial usage, resulting in tighter market conditions. “While we expect headwinds to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, we expect strong growth in volumes and elevated profitability levels,” said the analysts.

Analysts lifted consolidated Ebitda estimates by 36 per cent/15 per cent for FY27E/28E led by rise in distribution volumes and profitability, partially offset by cut in estimates for LPG throughput. They estimate 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Ebitda driving 25 per cent CAGR in EPS over FY26–28.

ICICI Bank stock jumps 3% Share price of ICICI Bank surged 3 per cent to ₹1,332.20 on the back of over four-fold jump in the average trading volumes. As many as a combined 24.06 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past one week, the market price of private sector lender rose 6.4 per cent, as against 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), ICICI Bank is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum while maintaining profitability benchmarks. The brokerage firm expects the bank to deliver a 16 per cent loan CAGR over FY26-FY28, led by strong growth in Business Banking and PL, while the corporate segment is also expected to witness healthy traction, supported by working capital demand.

ICICI Bank’s asset quality remains robust, supported by disciplined underwriting, continued monitoring, and strong recoveries, while the bank maintains a healthy contingency buffer (0.9 per cent of loans). The bank currently does not face additional portfolio stress from the West Asia crisis or ECL transition. Credit costs are, thus, expected to remain contained, with GNPA/NNPA improving to 1.4 per cent/0.3 per cent by FY28E, the brokerage firm said.

The stock has delivered tepid performance over the past year, reflecting broader derating across large banking stocks amid persistent FII selling. However, with operating performance holding strong and sustained market share gains across key lending segments, analysts at MOFSL expect a gradual rerating. ===================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.