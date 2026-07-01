Volume gains ahead for Adani Ports and SEZ after Vizhinjam port deal

The transaction, coupled with capacity additions at key ports and potential global acquisitions, offers revenue visibility and stable growth in the medium to long term. While the stock gained about 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade to ₹1,848, adding to its 36 per cent surge over the past three months, most brokerages remain bullish on its prospects and have a 'buy' rating on the stock.

There are multiple benefits from the stake sale for APSEZ. TIL is among the world's largest container terminal operators and has a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals with an annual throughput of more than 70 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). MSC is the largest customer of AVPPL and accounted for 90 per cent of its CY26 traffic of 1.3 million TEUs so far.

Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal of Motilal Oswal Research said the deal is expected to enhance cargo visibility and accelerate volume ramp-up at Vizhinjam ahead of the planned capacity expansion, which is scheduled for completion by FY29.

As the port's capacity increases from 1.6 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs, MSC's extensive global shipping network and cargo commitments should support higher asset utilisation, strengthen Vizhinjam's position as a leading transshipment hub, and drive sustained growth in APSEZ's transshipment volumes over the medium term, they added.

The brokerage expects APSEZ to report 11 per cent growth in cargo volumes during FY26-FY28, helping the company grow its revenue and operating profit by 17-22 per cent annually over the period. It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,050.

The deal not only increases volumes but also positions Vizhinjam port as an alternative to other transshipment hubs. Emkay Global Research pointed out that the deal enables volume growth through accelerated ramp-up driven by additional cargo volumes, a higher share of Bangladesh cargo that is largely dependent on Southeast Asian transshipment hubs, a stronger presence on East Africa trade routes, and higher relay cargo volumes. Anshul Agrawal and Vivek Sethia of the brokerage believe these volume triggers, coupled with Vizhinjam's structural advantages, position APSEZ to capture the gap in India's transshipment volumes. The brokerage has maintained its revenue and operating profit growth estimates of 15-16 per cent over FY26-FY28 and raised its target price by 5 per cent to ₹2,000.