Volume momentum likely to sustain for Eicher Motors in H2FY27

Led by its two-wheeler business (Royal Enfield, or RE), the company reported consolidated revenue growth of 32 per cent, with both RE and commercial vehicle joint venture Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recording their highest-ever volumes during the quarter. While RE sold 332,000 motorcycles, including more than 51,000 units in export markets, VECV sold a record 24,000 commercial vehicles (CVs) in Q1. Realisation improved 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.6 per cent on a sequential basis.

For RE, the 24 per cent jump in overall volumes in the June quarter and realisation gains helped drive 32 per cent revenue growth, while net profit rose 23 per cent. Quarterly revenue, operating profit and net profit were the highest ever in any quarter for the two-wheeler maker. Domestic volume growth for RE was even stronger at 32 per cent, while export volumes were down 20 per cent.

Gains in the Indian market were led by the sub-350cc segment, which grew 34 per cent as cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) improved affordability and increased the number of first-time buyers. On the other hand, the GST hike on motorcycles above 350cc, which had dented performance, saw a recovery, with the segment registering 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Volumes for the 450cc and 650cc bikes are back at pre-GST levels after the company launched the Guerrilla 450 Apex and the Bullet 650.

Mihir Vora and Ronak Jain of Equirus Securities expect Q2FY27 to remain strong for both RE and the broader two-wheeler industry. However, while the two-wheeler industry faces a high base from H2 onwards, lean channel inventory (10–12 days), easing capacity constraints (production at 5,000–5,100 units a day after the July module ramp-up), and strong bookings leave RE better placed to outperform the industry and post decent growth even in H2FY27, they add. The brokerage is positive on the stock and has a target price of ₹9,407.

Exports in Q1 contributed ₹1,000 crore and accounted for 15 per cent of revenue. Brazil was the key growth market, followed by Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. The company indicated plans to set up a completely knocked down (CKD) facility in Indonesia to strengthen its market presence.

Antique Research points out that demand continues to exceed supply, supported by healthy enquiry, booking and retail trends. Further, the management indicated that demand in the 450cc and 650cc platforms was at pre-GST levels. The brokerage has estimated overall volume growth of 12–13 per cent over FY26–FY29, with exports growing 17–19 per cent.

Shridhar Kallani and Rahul Deshmukh of the brokerage believe that Royal Enfield remains largely insulated from fuel-price, EV and financing-related disruptions, while VECV and the financing joint venture with Volvo Group provide additional cyclical and strategic growth levers. Strong demand visibility, capacity expansion and resilient margins support sustained earnings momentum. The brokerage has a Buy rating with a target price of ₹9,665.