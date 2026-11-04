Volume shockers: HEG Advanced Materials, Saregama India zoom up to 20%

HEG Advanced Materials was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹288.90, also its 52-week high on the BSE after it reported a healthy performance for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27) and approved an expansion plan.

Till 02:01 PM, a combined 20.42 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 1.6 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

The company’s total operating income came in at ₹429.94 crore, up 144 per cent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹196.13 crore (up 150 per cent YoY) with corresponding EBITDA margins at 46 per cent (up 1,286 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)) largely driven by its hydropower business. Resultant profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹208.89 crore (up 202 per cent YoY).

Meanwhile, the board approved phase-2 expansion of the anode plant (envisaged capacity to be increased from 20KT to 44KT) with a capex of ₹1,606 crore (for 24KT) and a crucible project with a capex of ₹475 crore. Alongside, it also approved a graphene project with a capex of ₹500 crore. Additionally, it increased the capex outlay of phase-1 of the anode material plant from ₹2,000 crore previously to ₹2,300 crore now.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 23,900; Alembic Pharma hits 20% upper circuit Global lithium-ion battery production is expected to grow from about 2.3 TWh in 2025 to about 8 TWh by 2035, with non-China anode demand set to exceed 1 million tons by 2030 as cell makers diversify their supply chains, the company said.

“Our Green Power Business, with its differentiated model, profitable operations, debt-free position and stable cash flows, provides a sound financial foundation for the Group. REPLUS is strengthening its presence in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and EV solutions, enabling the Group to participate in the evolving energy transition,” the management said.

Further, the management said they are particularly excited about the upcoming anode expansion, graphene and crucible projects, which will further strengthen the company’s product portfolio and reinforce its position in the advanced materials industry.

Share price of Saregama India spurted 15 per cent to ₹647.20 on the back of a multiple-fold jump in the average trading volume. The stock price of the media & entertainment company quoted close to its record high of ₹688.50 hit on October 1, 2024. A combined 17.86 million shares representing 9.3 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group with around 1.8 plus lakh songs, which is monetized over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television.

In Q2FY27, Saregama’s revenue from operations grew 37 per cent YoY at ₹314.3 crore, adjusted EBITDA rose 39 per cent YoY at ₹118.0 crore and profit before tax (PBT) increased 43 per cent YoY at ₹85.8 crore.

Analysts view paid music streaming as the largest long-term growth opportunity. India’s paid streaming penetration remains around 3 per cent, significantly below developed markets (57 per cent in the US and 67 per cent in Sweden).

Management expects 64 per cent of free music users to switch to paid plans if free supply were curtailed. It believes that every 1 percentage point increase in penetration translates to over 10 million paying subscribers, and the Indian market has the potential to eventually support nearly 100 million paid subscribers under the right pricing (₹100/month, as per the management).

The company maintained its medium-term revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) guidance of 20 per cent to 23 per cent for the music vertical. Analysts at ICICI Securities estimate 22 per cent CAGR in B2B (licensing) music sales over FY26-28E to ₹916 crore, as monetisation of existing IPs via digital platforms and new music acquisition will drive growth.

The artist management segment revenue, which is a byproduct of new music and does not require any upfront investment, is expected to inch up to ₹220 crore in FY28 (vs. ₹131 crore in FY26).

The brokerage firm expects EBITDA margins to improve led by operating leverage, to 34.7 per cent/35.5 per cent in FY27/FY28 vs. 34.2 per cent in FY26. The healthy growth in topline coupled with stable margins will result in 25 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-28E coupled with improvement in the return ratios, it added.

Analysts have a 'Buyy' rating on Saregama India with a target price of ₹650 (38 x on FY 28 E EPS), on a premise that accelerated monetisation through paid subscription (early signs visible as most platforms are pushing for it) will be a game changer for Saregama in the medium-term. Key risks are slower Music Licensing growth and high losses in the films foray. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.