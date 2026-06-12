Volume shockers: IFCI, Chamanlal Sethia, Authum Investment surge up to 20%

Shares of IFCI, Authum Investment & Infrastructure and Chaman Lal Setia Exports zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.08 per cent at 74,560 at 12:35 PM.

Among individual stocks, IFCI's share price hit a 22-month high at ₹84.63, soaring 20 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. Currently, the stock quotes at its highest level since August 2024.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with a combined 226.9 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past one month, the stock price of the financial institution rallied 37 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country’s largest stock exchange, is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The excitement surrounding blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) candidates on Wall Street may soon find an echo in the domestic markets. People familiar with the matter said Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are likely to file their draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) next week, setting the stage for two of the country’s most closely watched public offerings, the Business Standard reported.

In response to a query, NSE said its board had approved its proposed IPO on February 6 following receipt of Sebi’s no-objection certificate and declined to comment further.

If regulatory clearances come through on schedule, the twin filings could mark the beginning of a much stronger second half for India’s primary market after a relatively subdued first six months, characterised by geopolitical tensions, volatile markets, and sustained outflows from foreign investors, the newspaper reported. READ MORE

The proposed issue of NSE will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing investors expected to dilute 4.5-5 per cent of their holdings, according to reports. IFCI holds an indirect stake in NSE via its subsidiary Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL). IFCI owns a 52.86 per cent stake in SHCIL. According to NSE's March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern, SHCIL has a 4.4 per cent stake in the exchange.

SHCIL, a subsidiary of IFCI, is one of the largest Depository Participants in the country besides being the country’s premier custodian and provides post trading and custodial services to institutional investors, mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, etc. It also acts as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for collection of stamp duty, e-court fee and e-registration in various States and Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, the share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports rallied 15 per cent to ₹305.50 on the back of multiple-fold jump in the average trading volumes. A combined 10.65 million shares representing 21.4 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

During the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26); Chaman Lal Setia Exports achieved revenue from operations of ₹428.4 crore, supported by a sharp 31.8 per cent growth in export volumes and improved realizations across both domestic and export markets. Operational efficiencies and disciplined execution enabled EBITDA margin expansion of 306 bps YoY to 12.1 per cent in Q4FY26.

The quarter also witnessed temporary logistical disruptions in global shipping routes, leading to deferment of around 170-180 export containers and higher freight costs due to rerouting of certain GCC shipments. Despite these short-term challenges, demand across key international markets including the Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, US, Jordan, Lebanon, Isreal, Egypt and Far East regions remains strong, the company said in the Q4 earnings release.