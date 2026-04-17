Analyst picks 3 midcap stocks for up to 40% upside as index crosses 200-DMA
Midcap stocks to buy? Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects Waaree Energies, BSE and Phoenix Mills to surge up to 40% in the short- to medium-term.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The Nifty MidCap index has surged 14 per cent its April low of 19,218 to 21,900 levels in the last 10 trading sessions. In the process, the index now quotes above its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which stands at 21,620, for the third straight day. Muthuselvaraj M, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan highlights that the MidCap index has retraced 78 per cent of the fall, and is trading positively, signaling a bullish reversal towards 26,800 and 31,000 in the medium and long term, respectively. "Significant buying opportunities are present at its key support level of 17,590, which aligns with the 50-Monthly Exponential Average - a classic Golden Crossover indicator. This points to a strong positive trend, where overcoming the previous resistance at 22,650 could propel the index towards the 31,000 mark," explains the analyst. Among individual stocks, Muthuselvaraj is upbeat on the prospects for - Waaree Energies, BSE and Phoenix Mills. Here's a detailed technical analysis by Muthuselvaraj on these 3 midcap stocks:
Waaree EnergiesLast Close: ₹3,439
Waaree Energies has experienced a triangle breakout on the weekly timeframe. This indicates potential positivity, leading towards ₹3,640 and ₹4,400 in the short and medium term, respectively, said the analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan. "The price is supported by the 20-weekly exponential moving average. Furthermore, both MACD and RSI indicators are showing strength. Thus, we believe the upward trend will continue, with key support at ₹3,000," said Muthuselvaraj.
BSELast Close: ₹3,447
Phoenix MillsLast Close: ₹1,782
After hitting a peak at ₹2,068, Phoenix Mills underwent a period of consolidation, forming a flag pattern. Muthuselvaraj notes that the stock is currently trading positively after turning from a swing low. "The price is also trading above the 50-EMA and 20-SMA. Considering these factors, the upward rally is expected to continue towards ₹2,100 and ₹2,500 levels, with key support at ₹1,515," said the analyst. This translates into an upside potential of 40.3 per cent from the last close. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Midcaps Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical charts Waaree Energies BSE Phoenix Mills Stock ideas BSE NSE
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:38 AM IST