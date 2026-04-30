Waaree Energies plunges 11% after Q4 miss; Ebitda margin shrinks to 18.6%

Waaree Energies share price today

Waaree Energies share price plunged nearly 11 per cent on the BSE on Thursday as investors dumped the stock amid a sharper-than-expected contraction margins in March quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Waaree Energies stock tumbled 10.9 per cent intraday to a low of ₹3,121.5 per share. It was quoting 10.23 per cent lower at 11:09 AM as compared to a 1.5 per cent slide in the BSE Sensex index.

Volumes (0.27 million) were above the two-week average volume (0.15 million) of the stock on the exchange.

Waaree Energies Q4 results

For the January to March quarter, Waaree Energies reported a 112-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in revenue at ₹8,840.25 crore.

The company’s net profit, meanwhile, zoomed 74.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,126.26 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,100 pts; Nifty tests 23,800; ₹8.4 trn m-cap gone; Brent near $126 The numbers missed estimates suggested by analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). They expected Waaree Energies to post a revenue of ₹8,999.2 crore and a net profit of ₹1,310.3 crore.

“We expect a 125 per cent Y-o-Y/20 per cent Q-o-Q) revenue growth, driven by the scale-up of recently commissioned module facilities; improvement in utilization of 5.4 gigawatt (Gw) cell facility contribution from US facility; new inverter and transformer business, and surge in module pricing by $2cents/wp due to increase in Chinese cell prices from $4cents/wp to $6cents/wp,” it had said in its earnings preview report.

Moreover, Waaree Energies ’ Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) reached ₹1,577 crore, an 80 per cent increase over the previous year quarter.

This, too, was lower than KIE’s estimate of ₹1,974.4 crore.

Notably, Waaree Energies’ Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 18.6 per cent from 23 per cent Y-o-Y, which was worse than analysts expected.

“We model Ebitda margin at 21.9 per cent factoring in higher cell production during the quarter as cell production ramps up. This will be more than offset by an increase in module production led by stabilisation of recently commissioned 5.1 Gw module facilities,” analysts at KIE said.

Likewise, though Waaree Energies’ revenue was better than Motilal Oswal’s expectation of ₹6,744.3 crore, the company missed their Ebitda estimate of ₹1,688.6 crore, and net profit estimate of ₹1,134.1 crore.

ALSO READ: Adani Power gains 2% in weak market, zooms 49% in April; here's why Going forward, the management has guided for FY27 Ebitda in the range of ₹7,000-₹7,700 crore. The board also approved a fundraise of up to ₹10,000 crore.

Brokerages on Waaree Energies

Analysts at ICICI Securities said Waaree Energies reported a strong Y-o-Y scale-up in Q4FY26, with operating revenue rising sharply by 112 per cent Y-o-Y vs ₹4,004 crore in Q4FY25, driven by robust module volumes and execution.

Operating Ebitda (ex-other income) stood at ~₹1,577 crore, up ~72 per cent Y-o-Y from ~₹919 crore.

“However, Ebitda margin contracted to ~18.6 per cent compared to ~22.9 per cent in Q4FY25, indicating operating leverage offset by mix/margin normalisation and higher costs,” it said. Those at MOFSL, meanwhile, said Q4FY26 Ebitda came in 7 per cent below their estimate due to a lower-than-expected Ebitda margin of 19 per cent (vs estimated 25 per cent).

"Weaker Ebitda margin might be attributable to the company's transition to G12R cells in Q4FY26; though we await clarity on this. Consequently, adjusted PAT also missed our estimate by 6 per cent," the brokerage said. Fow now, it has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of ₹3,503. =============== Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.