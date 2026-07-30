Waaree Energies share price slides 6% as Q1 fails to impress Street

Waaree Energies share price: Shares of renewable energy company Waaree Energies declined more than 6 per cent in trade on Thursday despite reporting a 15 per cent rise in net profit and a 79 per cent jump in revenue on a Y-o-Y basis for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock opened sharply lower at ₹2,626, down nearly 4 per cent from its previous close, and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹2,561 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 11:30 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 4.8 per cent lower at ₹2,604, with more than 3 million shares changing hands.

In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading largely flat with a positive bias at 24,275.

Waaree Energies Q1 results

Its revenue from operations grew by 79 per cent to ₹7,931.79 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹4425.83 crore in the same period a year ago. This included a one-off revenue of ₹350 crore, representing a refund of reciprocal duties previously levied under IEEPA tariffs, following a verdict by the Supreme Court of the US.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company added new orders worth ₹16,000 crore in the quarter under review, taking total order book to ₹61,500 crore.

Waaree Energies: Should you buy?

Post Q1 results, JM Financial has reiterated an 'Add' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,296. The target implies an upside of 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,738.

The brokerage called Q1 an all-round miss for the company, with revenue, margins and profit missing Street estimates.

According to JM Financial, Waaree adjusted revenue stood at ₹7,600 crore, down 11 per cent sequentially and below both JM Financial's and consensus estimates. The gross margin declined to 22 per cent, down 385 bps Q-o-Q, while Ebitda margin fell sharply to 14 per cent, down 421 bps sequentially. The adjusted PAT at ₹500 crore was down 53 per cent Q-o-Q and nearly 50 per cent below its estimates.

The finance costs rose 47 per cent sequentially, further weighing on earnings.