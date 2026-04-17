Waaree Renewable Technologies shares zoom 14% on posting strong Q4 results

Waaree Renewable Technologies shares gained 13.53 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,202.60 per share. At 9:33 AM, Waaree Renewable Technologies’ share price was trading 10.7 per cent higher at ₹1,172.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 78,090.18.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Thursday, after market hours.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 results recap

Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a 66.08 per cent rise in net profit to ₹155.72 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), compared to a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was up 29.55 per cent.

Revenue from operations zoomed 131.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,102.4 crore. On a sequential basis, it grew 29.53 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹206.82 crore, as compared to ₹126.33 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margins came in at 18.76 per cent as compared to 18.66 per cent in Q3FY26 and 26.51 per cent in Q4FY25.

According to the filing, the company has further expanded into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and data centres.

ALSO READ: Om Power Transmission share lists at 6% premium; beats IPO GMP estimates Further, an unexecuted order book of the company stood at 2.83 GWp, which is slated for execution over the next 12-15 months. Bidding pipeline continued to gain strong momentum, reaching over 36 GWp.

Waaree Renewable Technologies management commentary

“India’s renewable energy sector continues to build strong momentum with total installed renewable capacity crossing 274 GW while solar contributed over 150 GW as of March 2026. During FY26, solar additions rose sharply to over 44 GW, compared to 24 GW in the previous year, marking a significant jump over last year. In FY26, solar accounted for approximately 82 per cent of total renewable capacity additions, firmly establishing solar as the primary driver of India’s clean energy transition. Supported by a robust unexecuted engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order book of 2.83 GWp, the company continues to have strong visibility of project execution,” said Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies.