Welspun Living share price: Welspun Living, one of the standout performers on Dalal Street in 2026 so far, surged as much as 3 per cent on Wednesday to trade close to its all-time high.

The stock opened higher at ₹272.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹278.48, just shy of its all-time high of ₹278.99 touched on November 23, 2026.

As of 12:45 PM, Welspun Living had pared some gains but continued to trade in positive territory, up 2 per cent at ₹276.19. More than 4 million shares of the company had changed hands on the NSE, data showed.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Today's gains come amid the company's proposed investment of up to ₹3,200 crore over the next 18-24 months towards capacity expansion and backward integration. The investment will be funded through a combination of debt and the issuance of preference shares or debentures.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the fresh investments are expected to strengthen its cost competitiveness, improve supply-chain reliability and support margin expansion, while growth across the US, UK, Europe, India and other markets provides a strong demand backdrop.

Out of ₹3,200 crore, 50 per cent or ₹1,600 crore will be invested to increase terry towel capacity by around 30 per cent to 130,000 MT, the world's largest terry towel manufacturing capacity. The remaining amount will be invested in spinning and weaving to reduce dependence on external yarn suppliers.

The company is targeting FY27 revenue of ₹11,000 crore and Ebitda margin of around 13 per cent. Over the medium term, the firm aims to achieve revenue growth of 15 per cent and Ebitda margins of 15-16 per cent, the brokerage noted.

MOFSL expects Welspun’s core business, home textiles, to expand at a 16 per cent CAGR over FY26-29 and drive a better margin mix. The flooring and advanced textile businesses are expected to grow at 20 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29. Welspun Living share price target

The brokerage expects a CAGR of 16 per cent, 40 per cent, and 73 per cent in revenue, Ebitda, and PAT over FY26-29, led mainly by growth in the emerging business, followed by the home textile portfolio. It has introduce FY29 estimates and roll forward valuation to arrive at a revised target price of ₹320 (earlier ₹275), with a 'Buy' rating. The target implies an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹271. It values the stock at 16x of average of FY28-29E EV/Ebitda.