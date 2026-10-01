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Home / Markets / News / Welspun Living zooms 112% in 6 months, hits new high; what's driving stock?

Welspun Living zooms 112% in 6 months, hits new high; what's driving stock?

With 87% of revenue derived from bed and bath linen, which are eligible for RoSCTL benefits of 8.2% of export value, Welspun is a key beneficiary of the scheme, said analysts at Jefferies.

welspun living

Welspun Living share price registered a new life-time high in Thursday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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Welspun Living share price movement

 
Welspun Living hit a new high of ₹245, as the stock rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the Government of India (GoI) extended the duty refund scheme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), for exporters by three months till December 31, 2026.
 
The company's stock price surpassed its previous high of ₹233.15 touched on September 23, 2026 in an otherwise tepid market. In the past six months, Welspun Living’s market price appreciated 112 per cent, against a 1 per cent decline in the Sensex.
 
At 12:05 PM, Welspun Living quoted 3.5 per cent higher at ₹235.55, compared to a 0.20 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter more than doubled with a combined 16.12 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Government extends RoDTEP scheme for exporters by 3 months

 
Government of India (GoI) extended the duty refund scheme, RoDTEP, for exporters by three months till December 31, 2026. Further the government is also considering increasing allocations under RoDTEP and RoSCTL, with the combined outlay potentially reaching ₹2 trillion over five years. Budget allocation for RoDTEP stood at ₹10,000 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27.
 
Under the textile sector, RoDTEP is applicable on products such as Home Textile and Yarn. Extension of the scheme is sentimentally positive for textile companies amid global uncertainty, ICICI Securities said in a note. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Jefferies view on Welpsun Living

 
RoSCTL has been extended until December 2026, providing continued support to India's textile exporters. As India targets textile exports of $100 billion by 2030 vs $37 billion currently, policy continuity remains critical. Export incentives contribute 7 per cent/70 per cent of revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Home Textile exporters. Until free trade agreements (FTAs) translate into meaningful tariff benefits and market share gains, RoSCTL remains vital to preserving export competitiveness, analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm maintains a 'Buy' rating n Welspun Living with a target price of ₹260 per share.
 
With 87 per cent of revenue derived from bed and bath linen, which are eligible for RoSCTL benefits of 8.2 per cent of export value, Welspun is a key beneficiary of the scheme. Duty drawback and rebate benefits contribute 7-8 per cent of export product revenue and account for 5-6 percentage points of EBITDA margin. Excluding these benefits, EBITDA margins would have been materially lower at 3-8 per cent vs reported margins of 8-14 per cent over FY24-26. This underscores the significance of RoSCTL in supporting Welspun's revenue realization, profitability and export competitiveness, analysts at Jefferies said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 12:35 PM IST