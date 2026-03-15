West Asia conflict likely to keep rupee under pressure amid oil surge

This comes as the West Asia war keeps oil prices elevated, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to manage a delicate balance between smoothing currency volatility and preventing a sharp rise in borrowing costs.

The domestic currency has already weakened as the conflict enters its third week. The rupee traded in a wide 91.71-92.47 per dollar range this week and closed at 92.46. This is a new all-time low, weaker than the previous week’s 91.75 per dollar, amid rising global risk aversion and higher oil prices.

Pressure on the currency intensified as crude surged to nearly $98.7 per barrel from around $70 before the conflict after Iran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

The United States has stepped up strikes on Iran, including a major round of attacks on March 13.

“The rupee may continue to remain under pressure as long as Brent hovers around $100 per barrel. The RBI, for a long time defended the 92.35 mark, but seemed to let it go on Friday. If Brent spikes higher, the RBI may be left with little choice but to let the rupee go,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global.

India’s foreign exchange reserves were at $716.8 billion for the week ended March 6, after falling $11.7 billion during the first week of the war. This came as the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market to cut volatility.

A report from Standard Chartered noted that import cover is also lower at 10.1 months (adjusted for forwards book) against 14 months in February 2022 — just before the war in Europe.

The dollar deficit on the RBI’s forward book shot up to $68.42 billion by the end of January, from $62.35 in December.

A report by Barclays estimated that if crude oil price at $100/bbl lasts throughout 2026, the current account deficit would widen further by 0.8 percentage points in FY26-27.

“Additional stress on the current account, amid a shrinking capital account surplus, implies a third successive year of a large balance of payments (BoP) deficit, which will naturally weigh on the rupee,” Barclays said.

With the global currency environment turning risk averse, the dollar has strengthened against most major G10 currencies, while Asian currencies have broadly weakened. The rupee declined about 0.8 per cent against the dollar last week, among the sharper falls in the region.

Despite pressure on the currency and rise in global yields, India’s sovereign bond market has remained relatively stable, primarily due to sale of bonds by the central bank.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield traded in a narrow 6.64-6.70 per cent range last week and closed at 6.68 per cent, lower than last week’s 6.72 per cent.

On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond has risen about 18 basis points (bps) last week and nearly 30 bps since the conflict began. European bond yields have also moved higher.

Apart from announcing a ₹1 trillion open market operation (OMO), the central bank has also been purchasing bonds in the secondary market.

Data shows that the RBI bought ₹67,110 crore of government securities up to March 6, with purchases continuing in the following week.

“The 10-year yield is being balanced by RBI buying,” the treasury head at a private bank said. “OMOs and on-screen purchases are providing support on one side, while geopolitical uncertainty and oil prices are negative factors on the other,” he added.

As a result, traders say the benchmark yield appears to be anchored around 6.70 per cent rather than moving sharply higher.

The RBI’s strategy effectively links currency management, bond market stability and liquidity conditions.

Defending the rupee requires the central bank to sell dollars, which withdraws rupee liquidity from the banking system. To offset that tightening and keep financial conditions accommodative, the RBI has simultaneously injected liquidity through OMOs, bond purchases and swaps.

Economists say the coordinated approach suggests the RBI is prioritising stable financial conditions even as inflation risks rise due to higher oil prices.

“Despite the escalation in upside risks to inflation, the monetary policy focus remains on ensuring that financial conditions stay accommodative,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

“The RBI is managing the rupee, government bond yields and liquidity simultaneously through a combination of spot intervention, swaps and on-screen bond purchases,” she added.

Liquidity conditions currently reflect that stance. The banking system has a surplus of about ₹2.2 trillion, while overnight rates remain below the policy repo rate.

The weighted average call rate has averaged around 5 per cent, and the MIBOR fixing is near 5.12-5.13 per cent. This indicates comfortable funding conditions despite the currency intervention.

However, stress is beginning to appear in the interest-rate derivatives market.

The one-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate had risen 23 bps to 5.84 per cent last week, while the five-year OIS has climbed 17 bps to 6.22 per cent. This suggests markets are beginning to price in the possibility that policy may have to tighten if the oil shock persists.