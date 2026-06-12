West Asia crisis: Equities surge most in two months as oil slips below $90

The Sensex rose 1,695 points, or 2.3 per cent, to close at 75,528, while the Nifty advanced 461 points, or 2 per cent, to 23,623. It was the strongest daily gain for both indices since April 8.

The rally was triggered by a sharp decline in crude prices after US President Donald Trump said a peace agreement could be signed as early as this weekend. Tehran, however, said it had yet to take a final decision on the proposed pact. Brent crude futures fell 3.4 per cent to $87.35 a barrel.

Friday’s gains helped the equity benchmarks snap a two-week losing streak. For the week, the Sensex rose 1.73 per cent and the Nifty gained 1.1 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹9.6 trillion to ₹462 trillion. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers, offloading shares worth ₹1,082 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, were net buyers of ₹5,341 crore.

The proposed deal is expected to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping corridor through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass. The conflict had led to the closure of the strait, triggering one of the most severe energy shocks in recent years. Although Brent crude has fallen sharply from recent highs, prices remain roughly 18 per cent above pre-conflict levels.

The war has also intensified selloff in Indian equities by FPIs and weighed on the rupee, which has depreciated 4.35 per cent since hostilities began. Over the same period, the Sensex and Nifty have fallen 7.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.

“I don't expect foreign investors to return in a meaningful way until there is a formally signed agreement and clarity after the proposed 60-day negotiations on nuclear issues. Until then, the best outcome would be a moderation in selling pressure,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

“The market was looking for relief from uncertainty and received it during trading hours. However, investors will closely examine the details over the weekend. On Monday, we will know whether the rally sustains or whether scepticism returns and erodes some of the gains,” he added.

Market breadth remained strong, with 3,155 stocks advancing against 1,119 declines on the BSE. HDFC Bank, up 3.7 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex's advance, followed by Larsen & Toubro, which gained 4.9 per cent.