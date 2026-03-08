West Asia crisis: Mkts in for another crude week as oil scramble continues

Domestic equity markets face a volatile week as surging crude prices and escalating conflict in West Asia ripple through global energy markets. For Asia’s third-largest economy, heavily dependent on imported oil, the trajectory of crude prices and disruptions to Gulf supply chains will be critical for investor sentiment, even as West Asian oil producers begin trimming output.

Brent crude has surged above $90 a barrel after a sharp rally driven by the war involving Iran, the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz and fresh risks to oil infrastructure. The narrow waterway normally carries roughly a fifth of global oil shipments, but commercial tankers have largely avoided the route amid security concerns. As storage facilities in the Gulf fill and tanker availability shrinks, producers including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have begun curbing production, joining Iraq, while other exporters could soon face similar constraints.

The disruption is reverberating through equity markets in India. Benchmark indices declined nearly 3 per cent last week as investors responded to rising oil prices, currency pressure and geopolitical uncertainty. Foreign investors have pulled roughly ₹21,000 crore from Indian equities over four trading sessions, reflecting concerns that sustained crude prices above $90 could worsen inflation, widen the current-account deficit and weigh on economic growth.

Domestic macroeconomic indicators will also be closely watched. “This week, movements in global crude oil prices and further geopolitical developments in West Asia will remain critical external variables influencing market direction. The week will also feature key macroeconomic releases that could shape near-term sentiment. On the domestic front, investors will closely monitor the Consumer Price Index inflation data, scheduled for March 12,” said Ajit Mishra, senior VP, research, Religare Broking.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows and currency movements will remain key variables to watch, as they provide important signals on global capital allocation trends and investor confidence in emerging markets such as India, said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

Gold prices, too, are expected to remain volatile. “Focus will again be on the developments in West Asia and further escalation would be positive for gold prices, but any sign of de-escalation may trigger sharp selling,” said Pranav Mer, vice president, EBG-commodity & currency research, JM Financial Services.

India’s vulnerability reflects a broader Asian challenge. Countries across the region rely heavily on West Asian crude and are scrambling to secure supplies. In Europe, the impact is already visible in energy markets, with jet fuel prices reaching record highs amid disrupted flows.

Analysts warn that the oil market could remain volatile if the conflict persists. Some scenarios suggest weeks of disruption, while a prolonged blockade of Hormuz could push crude prices towards, or even beyond $100 a barrel.

Energy producers, meanwhile, are navigating both opportunity and risk. Shares of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, rose sharply in Riyadh trading as higher crude prices offset concerns about export disruptions. Shares of the oil giant climbed as much as 4.9 per cent intraday on Sunday, the most since May 2023. The company has been rerouting shipments to Red Sea facilities to bypass the Hormuz chokepoint, though analysts caution that logistical limits could constrain how much supply can be diverted.