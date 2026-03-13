West Asia crisis: Oil surge triggers worst week for equities since 2020

Benchmark indices tumbled about 2 per cent on Friday, capping one of the most turbulent weeks for domestic equities as investors worried that the West Asian conflict could drag on for weeks or even months.

The selloff followed a sharp spike in global crude prices a day earlier, with Brent crude — the international benchmark — surging 8.6 per cent to $100.6 a barrel, one of its steepest single-day gain since 2020.

Oil prices hovered around the $100 mark on Friday as Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, said he would continue to fight and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed — a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran’s willingness to inflict economic pain rattled investors, triggering foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows of Rs 10,717 crore. Although domestic investors injected nearly an equivalent amount, it did little to arrest the sell-off, which wiped out Rs 10.2 trillion in investor wealth. Rising crude prices and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have also heightened concerns over inflation in India, which relies heavily on oil imports.

The Sensex ended at 74,564, down 1,471 points or 1.9 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 23,151, declining 488 points or 2.1 per cent. Both indices recorded their steepest fall since April 7, 2025.

For the week, the Sensex dropped 5.5 per cent, its biggest weekly decline since May 2020, while the Nifty fell 5.3 per cent, the sharpest fall since June 2022.

Since the start of the year, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has declined by about Rs 34 trillion ($370 billion) to Rs 430 trillion ($4.65 trillion).

The conflict between Iran, the US and Israel entered its second week, with more than 1,300 people reported killed in Iran. The escalation has triggered one of the biggest disruptions to global oil supplies, with Iran attacking and blocking crude tankers in the region.

Iran on Friday launched multiple attacks across the Middle East, including dozens of drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn of major retaliation.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama in a note said that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz (20 mbpd flows) could push crude prices to $110–150 per barrel within 4–8 weeks.

Despite the near-term turmoil, analysts believe markets could recover once geopolitical tensions ease, citing India’s strong economic fundamentals and improving valuations after the recent correction.

“India is facing external headwinds right now, which could affect the budget deficit. The rupee may weaken further while inflation could rise. However, this does not alter the long-term structural story for India as an investment destination, given its strong demographics and its potential to benefit from the broader shift in global manufacturing,” said Joanne Goh, senior investment strategist at DBS Bank.

“Apart from that, India’s macro position is stronger than before, which reduces the impact from oil. Once this period of chaos subsides, India — like other markets affected by the crisis — should be able to recover,” she added.

Market breadth remained weak on Friday, with 3,439 stocks declining and 858 advancing on the BSE. As many as 577 stocks hit their 52-week lows during the session.

Among Sensex constituents, Larsen & Toubro was the biggest drag, falling 7.5 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, which declined 1.9 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, down 1.8 per cent, also touched its 52-week low during the day.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with losses ranging between 0.6 per cent and 5 per cent.