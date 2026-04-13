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Home / Markets / News / West Asia tensions drag gas stocks; Petronet, GAIL fall up to 5%

West Asia tensions drag gas stocks; Petronet, GAIL fall up to 5%

Notably, the six-week-long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply. India is a net importer of natural gas, relying on overseas supplies for the majority of its consumption.

Petronet LNG share price today

West Asia tensions drag gas stocks; Petronet, GAIL down up to 5%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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Shares of gas transmission and distribution companies fell in trade on Monday as the recent developments in West Asia caused significant volatility in global energy markets.
 
Individually, Petronet LNG shares cracked almost 5 per cent in trade to quote at ₹260.45 around 10 AM. Adani Total Gas lost nearly 6 per cent in early morning deals, but recouped to trade 2 per cent lower at ₹558.50.
 
GAIL (India) shares were trading nearly 3 per cent lower at ₹149, followed by Gujarat State Petronet and Mahanagar Gas, both falling 2 per cent each to trade at ₹236.60 and ₹1,055. Indraprastha Gas was trading 0.6 per cent lower at ₹160.40.
 
 
Notably, the six-week-long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply. India is a net importer of natural gas, relying on overseas supplies for the majority of its consumption. While it has managed to make up for the shortfall in crude oil by sourcing from other regions, gas supplies have been impacted.
 
Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, said that if tensions between Iran and the US increase, it is likely to push up oil prices again. That seems to be the fear putting pressure on these stocks as well as the overall market.

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"However, a positive sign is that after opening lower, most of the stocks and even the markets have managed to hold their ground," he said.
 
Gaurav Sharma, AVP, Head of Research, Equity at Globe Capital, said that oil & gas sector companies are likely report a weak Q4FY26 performance due to the negative factors arising out of tension in West Asia. Any additional naval actions by the US could further disrupt maritime transportation and India will be at risk. This will hut the Indian companies further and the impact will be visible in the Q1 numbers.
 
"There are increased checks, and this is not limited to gas alone. This will certainly have a negative impact. Further depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar amid the conflict will hit the import bill. All these are disruptive signals and are negatively impacting sentiment in the sector," the expert said.    ============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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Topics : The Smart Investor Petronet LNG Mahanagar Gas Indraprastha Gas Markets News Stock Market Today Markets

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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