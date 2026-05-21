Explained: What are bond yields and why markets watch them closely?

Every time governments spend more than they earn or companies need money to expand, they borrow from investors. The price of that borrowing is reflected in bond yields, one of the most closely watched number in global financial markets.

A bond yield tells investors how much they can earn by lending money to a government or company. For the borrower, it shows the cost of raising money. This is why rising yields matter: they make borrowing costlier.

Bond yields influence everything from government finances and corporate borrowing costs to home loans, mutual funds and stock market valuations. That is why markets react sharply whenever yields move suddenly.

What is a bond?

bond is a debt instrument through which a government or company borrows money from investors for a fixed period. When investors buy a bond, they are effectively lending money to the issuer. In return, the issuer promises to pay interest at regular intervals and repay the principal amount when the bond matures.

Also Read: Bond yields, oil shock rattle markets; can India withstand macro headwinds? Governments issue sovereign bonds, while companies issue corporate bonds. In India, government bonds are commonly called government securities (G-secs).

What is bond yield?

Bond yield refers to the return an investor earns on a bond, expressed as a percentage of its current market price. Bonds pay fixed interest, known as the coupon, but their yields change as market prices move. However, the bond’s yield changes depending on its market price.

The coupon and yield are not always the same. The coupon is fixed when the bond is issued, while the yield fluctuates as bond prices rise or fall in the market.

For example, if a bond with a face value of ₹1,000 pays a fixed annual coupon of ₹50, its coupon rate is 5 per cent. But if the bond’s market price falls to ₹900, the yield rises to about 5.56 per cent because investors still receive ₹50 annually on a lower purchase price.

Conversely, if the bond price rises above ₹1,000, the yield declines because investors are paying more for the same annual return.

Why do bond prices and yields move in opposite directions?

Bond prices and yields move like opposite ends of a seesaw. When new bonds are issued with higher interest rates, older bonds offering lower returns become less attractive. To attract buyers, the prices of older bonds fall. As their prices fall, their yields rise.

Similarly, when interest rates decline and new bonds offer lower returns, existing bonds with higher coupons become more valuable. Their prices rise and yields fall.

In short, falling bond prices push yields higher, while rising bond prices pull yields lower.

Why do yields rise?

Bond yields move for several reasons, but expectations around inflation and interest rates are among the biggest drivers. If investors expect inflation to rise, they demand higher yields because inflation reduces the real value of future returns.

Central bank policy also matters. If markets believe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, bond yields usually move up in anticipation.

Government borrowing is another key factor. When governments borrow heavily, they issue more bonds into the market. Higher supply can push yields upward unless investor demand rises equally strongly.

Global trends matter too. The US 10-year Treasury yield is treated as the world’s benchmark risk-free rate. When US yields rise sharply, emerging markets such as India often face upward pressure on their own bond yields.

Liquidity conditions are equally important. When money is easily available in the financial system, yields tend to soften. When liquidity tightens, investors demand higher yields.

Why do yields fall?

The opposite conditions usually pull yields lower. If inflation starts easing, investors become more comfortable accepting lower returns. Expectations of RBI rate cuts can also push yields down.

Bond prices rise when investors seek safer assets during periods of uncertainty or economic slowdown. Higher demand for bonds leads to lower yields.

Central banks can also lower yields by injecting liquidity into the system or purchasing bonds directly. Government borrowing trends matter as well. If borrowing pressure reduces, bond supply eases and yields may soften.

Why do rising yields matter?

Rising yields affect the broader economy in several ways. For governments, higher yields mean higher borrowing costs and larger interest payments on debt. For companies, corporate bond rates rise, making it more expensive to raise money for expansion or operations. Banks can also feel the impact because many hold large bond portfolios. When bond prices fall, banks may face mark-to-market losses.

Debt mutual funds, especially long-duration funds, can see net asset values decline when yields rise sharply.

Equity markets may also come under pressure because higher yields make fixed-income investments more attractive relative to stocks and increase the discount rate used in valuing companies.

Over time, rising bond yields can influence loan pricing, deposit rates and overall financial conditions in the economy.

The India-US connection

India’s 10-year G-sec yield is closely watched because it reflects the return investors demand to hold Indian government debt.

Globally, the US 10-year Treasury yield acts as the benchmark risk-free rate. When US yields rise sharply, emerging markets such as India often face upward pressure on their own bond yields.

However, the yield gap alone does not determine capital flows. Investors also consider currency risk, economic growth and market stability.

What should investors watch?

Investors tracking bond markets usually monitor the RBI’s repo rate, inflation trends, government borrowing plans, liquidity conditions and the US 10-year Treasury yield.

In India, crude oil prices, rupee movements and foreign investment flows also influence yields. Rising yields signal costlier money and tighter conditions, while falling yields usually indicate easing financial conditions.