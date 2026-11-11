Whirlpool gains 3% even as Q2 PAT sinks 40%; ICICI Sec maintains 'Reduce'

Whirlpool share price today: Shares of consumer durables maker Shares of consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India gained around 3 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, despite the company reporting a 40 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit for the September quarter of FY27.

The stock opened 3 per cent lower at its intraday low of ₹812.10 on the NSE but soon reversed course to trade higher. It touched an intraday high of ₹865.95.

As of 12:10 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but continued to trade in positive territory, up 1.5 per cent at ₹849.75.

With Wednesday's gains, Whirlpool of India shares extended their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session, rising nearly 5 per cent during the period. Whirlpool India Q2 results

Its revenue from operations increased 13.7 per cent to ₹1,873.12 crore in the September quarter, driven by industry volume growth, strategic price actions and continued premiumisation of product portfolio. It was Rs 1,647.27 crore a year ago.

Consolidated Ebitda in the reporting quarter fell by 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹39.9 crore,. Ebitda margin contracted to 2.1 per cent in the quarter under review, compared with 3.5 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Whirlpool India faces cost pressures

Following the earnings, ICICI Securities said that Whirlpool's topline recovery sustained, but persistent cost inflation impacted margins in the September quarter. Margins were under pressure because of elevated commodity costs, INR depreciation, and BEE-transition related costs.

Analysts said that continued cost pressures and weak industry dynamics are likely to curtail earnings recovery, limiting Whirlpool’s rerating potential over the near term.

"We note that the price increases implemented during the quarter were not sufficient to offset the inflationary pressures, hurting margins further," ICICI Securities said.

Whirlpool India announces price hike

The brokerage noted that Whirlpool has announced an additional 5 per cent price increase, effective November 1, 2026, to partially offset the persistent cost inflation, although competitive intensity continues to restrict pricing flexibility.

Whirlpool India share price target

The brokerage has maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock, and raised the target price to ₹758 from ₹730. The target implies a downside of 10 per cent from the previous close of ₹838.