Whirlpool gains 3% even as Q2 PAT sinks 40%; ICICI Sec maintains 'Reduce'
Whirlpool of India reported a 40% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹25.08 crore in Q2FY27, impacted by inflation fueled by geopolitical instability, crude oil prices & rupee depreciation
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Whirlpool share price today: Shares of consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India gained around 3 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, despite the company reporting a 40 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit for the September quarter of FY27.
The stock opened 3 per cent lower at its intraday low of ₹812.10 on the NSE but soon reversed course to trade higher. It touched an intraday high of ₹865.95.
As of 12:10 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but continued to trade in positive territory, up 1.5 per cent at ₹849.75.
With Wednesday's gains, Whirlpool of India shares extended their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session, rising nearly 5 per cent during the period. Whirlpool India Q2 results
According to an exchange filing, Whirlpool of India reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹25.08 crore in Q2FY27, impacted by commodity inflation fueled by geopolitical instability, increase in crude oil prices and currency depreciation. The company had earned a net profit of ₹41.80 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.
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Its revenue from operations increased 13.7 per cent to ₹1,873.12 crore in the September quarter, driven by industry volume growth, strategic price actions and continued premiumisation of product portfolio. It was Rs 1,647.27 crore a year ago.
Consolidated Ebitda in the reporting quarter fell by 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹39.9 crore,. Ebitda margin contracted to 2.1 per cent in the quarter under review, compared with 3.5 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
Whirlpool India faces cost pressures
Following the earnings, ICICI Securities said that Whirlpool's topline recovery sustained, but persistent cost inflation impacted margins in the September quarter. Margins were under pressure because of elevated commodity costs, INR depreciation, and BEE-transition related costs.
Analysts said that continued cost pressures and weak industry dynamics are likely to curtail earnings recovery, limiting Whirlpool’s rerating potential over the near term.
"We note that the price increases implemented during the quarter were not sufficient to offset the inflationary pressures, hurting margins further," ICICI Securities said.
Whirlpool India announces price hike
The brokerage noted that Whirlpool has announced an additional 5 per cent price increase, effective November 1, 2026, to partially offset the persistent cost inflation, although competitive intensity continues to restrict pricing flexibility.
Whirlpool India share price target
The brokerage has maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock, and raised the target price to ₹758 from ₹730. The target implies a downside of 10 per cent from the previous close of ₹838.
Elica India, ICICI Securities said, continued its growth trajectory, reporting around 12 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth and around 22 per cent Y-o-Y PBT growth during Q2FY27. The business continues to benefit from its premium positioning in kitchen appliances and increasing consumer adoption of built-in kitchen solutions. However, it remains a relatively small contributor to revenue and is insufficient on its own to change the overall earnings trajectory.
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 12:30 PM IST