Whirlpool of India shares gain 4%; rebound 18% from 52-week low; here's why

Shares of Whirlpool of India traded higher on Thursday, May 21, after the home appliances maker reported its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26 and FY26). The stock rose as much as 4.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹894 on the NSE.

The counter, however, gave up part of its gains but continued to trade in the green. At 12:36 PM, Whirlpool of India shares were at ₹878.50, up 2.63 per cent from the previous close of ₹856 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was largely flat at 23,660, up just 2 points or 0.01 per cent.

The stock has rebounded 18 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹756.85 touched on February 2, 2026.

So far in the session, nearly 1 million equity shares of the company, worth about ₹87 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,136.81 crore on the NSE as of May 21, 2026.

Q4FY26 results

As per the exchange filing, consolidated revenue from operations rose 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,181 crore in Q4FY26. Profitability, however, was impacted by regulatory headwinds, including incremental e-waste provisions and energy transition costs in air conditioners and refrigerators, further exacerbated by commodity inflation, said the company.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹121 crore, down 34 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹81 crore, down 27 per cent from ₹119.47 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company also announced that its board has declared a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each, amounting to 50 per cent for the financial year 2025–26.

Operating performance and commentary

“The first half of FY26 presented significant headwinds, including a weak summer season, early onset of monsoon, and intense competitive pricing, leading to a 3 per cent decline in revenue in H1. However, we saw a progressive recovery in the second half of the year. In H2 (Oct–Mar), we delivered revenue growth of 6.6 per cent,” the company said.

It added that growth in the second half was broad-based, driven by market share gains in the washing machine segment and air-conditioning business, along with continued premiumisation of its product portfolio. The company further noted that it exited the year on a strong note, achieving market leadership in direct cool refrigerators for three consecutive months and securing the number two position in the top load segment in Q4FY25-26 (multi-brand outlet volume market share).