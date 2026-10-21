Why are markets rising today? Sensex up 800 pts intraday, Nifty tops 23,100

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmark indices rallied on Wednesday, with the Indian stock market benchmark indices rallied on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging over 800 points intraday and the Nifty 50 crossing 23,100.

The 30-share index opened at 74,337.93 and surged to make a high of 74,682.19, up 830points, or 1.12 per cent. The Nifty 50 index climbed 231 points, or 1.01 per cent, to make a high of 23,120.90

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the improving earnings growth, fair valuations of large-caps, and strong domestic liquidity are likely supporting the market on declines.

As of 10:30 AM, the 30-share Sensex pared some of the gains, but traded up 300 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 74,150, while the Nifty index traded 50 points or 0.21 per cent northward at 22,940.

Sensex, Nifty rally today: Key reasons

Strong earnings season: Vijayakumar said that since the Q2 results season has started on a positive note and some positive surprises are likely in the broader market, the market action, going forward, will be more stock-specific and results-sensitive.

READ MORE: The great bull-market in India is over; prefer bonds, cash: Marc Faber "Despite the external headwinds, this is a stock picker’s market now," he said.

Value buying: Heavy buying in heavyweights lifted the markets. The Nifty IT index was the top gainer as it climbed 2.5 per cent. Reliance Industries shares gained more than 2 per cent on a day when Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription.

India-US trade deal: The market sentiment was also aided by US President Donald Trump's comment on a trade deal with India. He said that the US and India are close to finalizing a trade deal after more than a year of negotiations. “They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said. "It could be a much different kind of deal.” The market sentiment was also aided by US President Donald Trump's comment on a trade deal with India. He said that the US and India are close to finalizing a trade deal after more than a year of negotiations. “They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said. "It could be a much different kind of deal.” READ MORE

Rupee: The rupee appreciated 29 paise to 94.62 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by positive sentiment in the domestic market and support from the RBI. "Rupee is expected to consolidate within a trading band of 94 to 94.75 against the dollar," Aamir Makda, commodity & currency analyst, commodity technical research at Choice Broking, said.

Global cues: The positive global cues supported the buying. Asian markets traded higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 2.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 1 per cent. Hemang Gor, senior research analyst at Axis Direct, said that the US 10-year yield softened to 5.116 per cent, aiding market sentiment