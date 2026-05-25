Why high inflation bodes well for FMCG companies: Harini Dedhia decodes
Having witnessed a prolonged period of benign inflation in the last decade as a country, we should have expected FMCG companies to witness great volume growth, if not value. However, the opposite has
Harini Dedhia Mumbai
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Post the start of the war in West Asia, Crude has spiked to over $100 a barrel and stayed there. We have seen the first set of hikes in fuel prices across the board recently. Fuel prices result in higher logistics prices for every good in the country and, therefore, sustained higher inflation; the secondary impact simply compounds this effect.
Common economic logic dictates that higher prices result in lower demand. As a result, our first order of thinking would suggest selling or avoiding consumer and FMCG companies altogether. However, there is no historical basis for the same.
Having witnessed a prolonged period of benign inflation in the last decade as a country, we should have expected FMCG companies to witness great volume growth, if not value. However, the opposite has been true. FMCG companies have struggled at 7-8 per cent growth, with most witnessing a pare down of operating margins as well post the pandemic.
When we look at all instances of prolonged periods of low and high inflation in the 21st century, three distinct 5 year phases stand out.
*The average for the 2017-2021 period has been pushed higher due to inflation during the pandemic lockdown. Normalised for that, the average inflation was 4% for that period.
Contrary to expectations, sustained higher inflation results in outperformance of the FMCG segment vs. NIFTY 50. This outperformance is not particular to a year or two but remains so through the period, as seen in the average 3-year rolling return for the period as well. Benign inflation results in benign stock price performance as well.
The primary reason I believe this happens is that inflation lends a pricing power to FMCG companies that otherwise struggle to move away from standardised MRP rates of 5/- 10/-, etc. Periods of higher inflation, therefore, see an acceleration of sales growth for the FMCG companies. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
It is easy to reduce the underperformance of FMCG in the current decade to a factor of size (too big to dance) and increased competition (from new age brands). This period of anaemic growth was, however, even more pronounced in the 2000-2004 period.
This acceleration in sales growth did not come at the cost of profit growth.
The ability of the large FMCG giants to constantly improve margins in 5-year blocks has been astounding. They have repeated it regardless of the inflationary scenario they find themselves in, and therefore, despite the sales growth they are able to register. Margins cannot rise to infinity, but constant improvement programs across the board seem to eke out some positive delta in any scenario.
This operating margin improvement in the high inflationary period is not merely an operating leverage playing out. Gross margins for all three giants have increased in the time frame between 50bps and 270bps. This indicates increasing pricing power. Using inflation in raw materials, brands are able to raise prices more than the underlying commodities, even in the mass category, contrary to most expectations.
It almost seems foolhardy then for an investor to draw a first principles conclusion of inflation being bad for consumers and therefore consumption stocks altogether. Brand power shows even in mass and mass affluent categories, large organised players are able to gain share at the expense of underfunded smaller peers, and people revert to trusted brands in times of constraints rather than experiment with new brands. One of the above stated or all might be at play during sustained high inflation periods. With this history and the significant under ownership of consumer names owing to underperformance in the post-pandemic rally, it is perhaps wise not to disregard FMCG companies just yet.
============================== (Disclaimer: This article is by Harini Dedhia, head of research, Tamohra Investment Managers. Views are her own.)
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST