Why high inflation bodes well for FMCG companies: Harini Dedhia decodes

Post the start of the war in West Asia, Crude has spiked to over $100 a barrel and stayed there. We have seen the first set of hikes in fuel prices across the board recently. Fuel prices result in higher logistics prices for every good in the country and, therefore, sustained higher inflation; the secondary impact simply compounds this effect.

Common economic logic dictates that higher prices result in lower demand. As a result, our first order of thinking would suggest selling or avoiding consumer and FMCG companies altogether. However, there is no historical basis for the same.

Having witnessed a prolonged period of benign inflation in the last decade as a country, we should have expected FMCG companies to witness great volume growth, if not value. However, the opposite has been true. FMCG companies have struggled at 7-8 per cent growth, with most witnessing a pare down of operating margins as well post the pandemic.

Time Period When we look at all instances of prolonged periods of low and high inflation in the 21st century, three distinct 5 year phases stand out.

Average inflation

Average annual NIFTY return

Average annual FMCG Return

Average 3Y rolling Alpha

2000-2004 3.9% 17.4% 1.4% -16.0% -17.0%

2009-2013 10.3% 20.7% 28.3% 7.6% 14.2%

2017-2021 4.6%* 16.6% 13.0% -3.6% -1.3%

*The average for the 2017-2021 period has been pushed higher due to inflation during the pandemic lockdown. Normalised for that, the average inflation was 4% for that period.

Contrary to expectations, sustained higher inflation results in outperformance of the FMCG segment vs. NIFTY 50. This outperformance is not particular to a year or two but remains so through the period, as seen in the average 3-year rolling return for the period as well. Benign inflation results in benign stock price performance as well. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The primary reason I believe this happens is that inflation lends a pricing power to FMCG companies that otherwise struggle to move away from standardised MRP rates of 5/- 10/-, etc. Periods of higher inflation, therefore, see an acceleration of sales growth for the FMCG companies. It is easy to reduce the underperformance of FMCG in the current decade to a factor of size (too big to dance) and increased competition (from new age brands). This period of anaemic growth was, however, even more pronounced in the 2000-2004 period. Time Period

Largest FMCG Co. 5Y sales CAGR

Largest MNC Food FMCG Co. 5Y sales CAGR

Largest Biscuit Co. 5Y sales CAGR

2000-2004 -0.1% 10.0% 6.3%

2009-2013 14.3% 19.0% 17.5%

2017-2021 8.1% 10.3% 9.4%