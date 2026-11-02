Festive cheer! Sensex extends rally, jumps 1,030 pts intraday - 6 reasons

Sensex today: The festive spirit seems to be underway on Dalal Street, with the benchmark indices kicking off Diwali week on an upbeat note. Today is the third straight day of gains for both Sensex and Nifty.

After rallying over 1,200 points in the last two trading sessions, BSE barometer Sensex jumped another 1,030 points or 1.38 per cent to the day's high of 75,489.70. At the same time, its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50 , rose as much as 278 points or 1.20 per cent to 23,330.70 in Monday's trade.

Sectorally, barring Nifty Pharma , all sectoral indices traded on an upbeat note. Nifty Metal gained the most at 1.5 per cent, while FMCG, PSU bank and realty also gained over 1 per cent each.

"There are clear indications of a turnaround in the Indian market assisted by positive external and domestic cues. Externally, the slight cooling of Brent crude prices from last week’s high of $118 to $110 now is a relief. Equally important is the decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.93 per cent. But, perhaps, more important than these external tailwinds, is the sharp weakening of the AI trade which pulled down the Nasdaq by 2.8 per cent last Friday. The weakening trend in AI trade is beneficial for India, which is widely regarded as a counter AI play," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Investors added ₹5.9 trillion to their wealth as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies swelled to ₹489.30 trillion from ₹474.37 trillion on Friday.

Past trends also signal that November and December tend to be favourable months for Dalal Street. READ MORE

What's driving markets?

Here are 6 key factors behind the stock market rise:

1. RIL does the heavy lifting

A near 7 per cent rally in Reliance Industries following the better-than-expected Q2 results contributed significantly to the rise in the benchmark indices. At 400 points, RIL alone contributed 25 per cent to the overall 1,000-point rise seen in the BSE Sensex today.

Analysts remain upbeat on the stock and reiterated their 'BUY' ratings on the counter as the strong O2C segment performance lifted earnings outlook. READ MORE

2. Oil prices cool down

Oil price have retreated sharply from the levels seen on Friday, improving the sentiment towards India, which is the world's third largest crude importer.

Talks for a truce to US-Iran war has kept the oil prices under pressure, with Brent futures declining another 3 per cent to below $110 a barrel. The oil futures had ended October at their highest level in six months.

3. AI-unwinding bets

Indian has been often touted as the anti-AI trade and the declining euphoria around tech stocks is now acting as another tailwind for Indian equities by bringing the traditional IT services stocks in focus.

After recording their best monthly performance in six years in October following a 18.42 per cent rise, the index-heavyweight IT stocks rose up to 2 per cent in today's trade. Overall, the IT index was trading 0.8 per cent higher.

4. FPI buying visible

After weeks of sustained selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are showing tentative signs of turning buyers in Indian equities. FPIs bought stocks worth ₹6,300 crore in the cash market last week, although it may be too early to interpret this as a trend reversal, said experts.

5. Earnings strength visible

The earnings for the ongoing September quarter have been healthy even though cost pressures emerged. Jefferies, in a recent note, said that the upgrade ratio is sustaining at 50 per cent plus for the ongoing quarter.

Of the 105 companies the global investment bank analysed under its coverage universe, 56 per cent reported above-expectation performance. Our FY27 MSCI India earnings estimates have been upgraded by 1 ppt to 15 per cent so far during the results season; though few heavyweights are yet to report, Jefferies said.

6. Technical view

Shrikant Chouhan, head - equity research at Kotak Neo, said that the market's short-term texture remains positive on the technical charts.

Indices, he said, formed a long bullish candle on the weekly charts, while the higher-bottom formation on the daily charts supports a positive near-term outlook.

However, buying on dips and booking profits on rallies would be the ideal strategy at current levels, he observed. For the Nifty, 22,800 and the 20-day SMA near 22,600 would act as key support levels. Similarly, 74,000 and 73,400 would be the crucial support zones for the Sensex. As long as the indices trade above these levels, the uptrend is likely to remain intact, Chouhan observed.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.