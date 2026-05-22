Persistent geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran conflict, elevated crude oil prices, and supply shocks have triggered sharp corrections and heightened volatility across global equity markets. Amid the uncertainty, investors have increasingly looked for defensive bets. Amid this, the Nifty Pharma index has gained 10.07 per cent on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis as of May 18, 2026, sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty50, which has declined 9.5 per cent over the same period.

This outperformance is unfolding against a challenging domestic economic landscape where market experts point out that compounding energy shocks could fundamentally alter India's near-term macro trajectory.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said there is a concern that high crude prices will impact India’s economic growth this year. It can even come down to 6 per cent if the crude price remains at around $100 for another couple of months. In such a growth-slowdown environment, sectors with resilient and inelastic demand are expected to do well.

The inelastic demand and currency cushion The pharma sector is seen as a safe bet because demand remains steady even during inflation or economic slowdowns. In addition, pharma companies earn revenue from multiple global markets, which helps reduce risk.

"Pharma has an inelastic demand. Even if there is an economic slowdown, Pharma's demand will not be impacted because the demand for the sector does not depend upon the price of the product; it depends on whether you have a disease and whether you need to buy medicines for that," Vijayakumar noted.

Additionally, a steadily depreciating rupee, which has recently hit record lows of ₹96.96 against the US dollar, has turned into a major structural tailwind for export-oriented drugmakers.

Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar said Indian pharma players derive a significant portion of their revenue from US exports, and a weaker rupee translates into direct benefits in terms of pricing.

"With 70 to 90 per cent of top-tier pharmaceutical revenues originating from overseas markets like the US and Europe, every dollar earned yields higher rupee-denominated earnings for these companies. Furthermore, as global geopolitical tensions and relentless foreign portfolio outflows continue to put heavy pressure on the broader markets," Gorakshakar noted.

Real earnings over AI hype While global market participants show rising anxiety over tech and artificial intelligence valuation bubbles, pharma looks safe due to its insulation from digital disruption and its genuine earnings growth.

Gorakshakar said that the pharma sector is the only space where AI will not disrupt businesses in a big way. "While at a lower level, AI tools can be used as facilitators by smaller players, the core of the pharma sector remains heavily dependent on years of intensive product R&D and validation, which cannot be replicated by AI," he added.

He highlighted that most pharma companies reported strong double-digit growth in the Q4FY26 results announced so far, noting that earnings growth is the real, genuine trigger that the markets are happy about.

This earnings momentum is clearly visible across the board. Prominent individual gainers have comfortably led the chart, validating the market's flight to safety. Leading the index gains are Aurobindo Pharma, which surged 26.8 per cent Y-T-D, and Gland Pharma, up 25.2 per cent Y-T-D. Other major players have also posted resilient returns, including Laurus Labs rising 19.8 per cent, Sun Pharma advancing 10.5 per cent, and Cipla holding steady with a 4.6 per cent Y-T-D return.

The portfolio strategy "In the present context, pharma is a very safe sector. Within the sector, investors should look for companies with good track records and companies which have a strong presence in the API and CDMO space," Vijayakumar said.