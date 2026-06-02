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Home / Markets / News / Sensex jumps 1,000 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23,550; key reasons

Sensex jumps 1,000 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23,550; key reasons

Markets are hopeful of a positive outcome from ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US

Stock market rally, sensex, nifty

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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Indian benchmark indices edged higher in afternoon trade on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, recovering from a weak opening. The BSE Sensex surged 998.23 points or 1.35 per cent to an intra-day high of 74,813.35, while the Nifty50 gained 305.9 points or 1.3 per cent to 23,535.05.
 
At 1:43 PM, TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on BSE, while NTPC, Power Grid, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.
 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 gained marginally at 0.04 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively. Sectorally, Nifty IT was the top gainer, up over 4 per cent, while Nifty Auto, Bank, Metal, Realty, Chemical, and Consumer Durables also ended in the green.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Stock Market Rally today: Why did the Sensex and Nifty rebound?

US-India trade deal optimism

Markets are hopeful of a positive outcome from ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, with negotiation meetings scheduled for June 2, 3, and 4. India is seeking relief from tariffs stemming from US trade investigations, according to reports. "The market is anticipating some good news on the India-US trade deal front, given that the US delegation is currently in India," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities.

Crude oil stable

Brent crude oil prices fell in afternoon trade, with ICE Brent crude futures down 1.62 per cent at $93.44 per barrel. Prices eased after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran were ongoing, even as Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington.

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IT stocks rally on global tech optimism

Indian IT stocks led the market's afternoon recovery, with Nifty IT surging over 4 per cent — the top sectoral gainer of the session — against the Nifty50's 0.58 per cent gain at 23,519.3. The buying mirrored a global rally in technology and AI-linked shares after US-based AI data cloud company Snowflake's robust outlook and cloud expansion plans revived confidence that corporate technology demand remains resilient despite global macroeconomic uncertainty. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite touched a record closing high of 27,190.21, providing a strong tailwind for domestic IT counters.
 
Adding to the positive sentiment, brokerage CLSA noted that fears of a "SaaSpocalypse" — the threat that AI would hollow out demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and the IT services companies that implement them — may be overblown, with the latest quarterly results and guidance from major SaaS players continuing to remain robust.

Short covering and bottom fishing on expiry day

Bathini noted that markets are showing resilience on the Nifty weekly expiry day, supported by short covering and bottom fishing at lower levels. Bottom fishing refers to buying by investors who believe prices have fallen too far and are due for a recovery, while short covering occurs when traders who had sold shares expecting a fall buy them back to close positions — creating additional buying pressure near expiry.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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