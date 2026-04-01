Will FY27 be a year of fixed deposits as West Asia war dents stock returns?
Data shows that FDs beat stock market returns in FY26. Analysts, however, expect equities to outperform most asset classes in FY27 despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia.
Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi, Mumbai
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Equity market returns have been dismal in 2025-26 (FY26) as the Sensex and Nifty logged their worst performance in six years. The Nifty 50 declined 5.1 per cent in FY26, while the Sensex tanked 7.1 per cent, data shows. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 surging a modest 1.9 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped around 6 per cent in FY26. On the other hand, a one-year but less than two years fixed deposit (FD) with a nationalized bank, such as State Bank of India, for a deposit of less than Rs 3 crore would have earned a return of 6.25 per cent. This is not only higher than the retail inflation print of 3.21 per cent for February, but also beat the gains seen in the frontline indices in FY26.
Will returns on fixed deposits beat stock markets in FY27 as well?Analysts expect equities to outperform most asset classes in FY27 despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia, artificial intelligence (AI)-related worries and trade war fears that dented sentiment for most part of FY26. FY27 will be year of equity, especially small-and midcap (SMC) stocks, believes G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research. Fundamentally, the Indian markets look appealing, he said, as the Sensex's trailing price-earnings (PE) is around 20x as compared to 5-year average (before market fall) of around 24x. ALSO READ | Nifty outlook FY27: Analysts see 23% upside to 27,500 amid volatility "Market to FY27 Nominal GDP is just around 109 per cent as compared 152 per cent seen at the peak of market 2024. Since September 2024, SMC stocks have underperformed badly. Once the war subsides, the Indian equity markets will bounce sharply, especially the SMC segment," he suggests. Equities in FY27, according to Jitendra Gohil, Chief Investment Strategist, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, can deliver mid-to-high single-digit returns. “One should take a longer-term view, say two years plus, and wait for some more correction before entering the market. Gold can see one more round of correction and will deliver negative returns in FY27 along with silver,” he said. ALSO READ | Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27?
The data, too, remains supportive of equities.During the last 15 years, according to Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments, there have been seven instances of first three months (of a financial year) giving negative returns. In all but five instances, Nifty ended up with positive returns (for the fiscal year), with the least returns being 14.93 per cent.
If we take FYs into perspective, James explains, there have been four instances of negative returns during the FY, and the subsequent FY gave positive returns every time, with the lowest returns being 7.31 per cent.
The case for FDsThe case for FDs also remains strong for risk averse investors who can park their investible surplus at least till the time there is clarity on developments in West Asia. Interest rates, too, can see an upswing as central banks consider a tighter monetary policy. "Should crude oil price escalate to average around $100 a barrel, inflation is likely to exceed 5 per cent, economic growth could drop to around 6.5 per cent-6.7 per cent, and the current account deficit (CAD) could rise to around 2.3 per cent-2.5 per cent of GDP - a scenario in which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would likely need to consider rate hikes," suggests a note from DMI Finance. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market Lens Fixed deposits stock markets NSE Nifty Markets Indian stock markets Equity markets fixed deposit rates West Asia US Iran tensions Crude Oil Price Investment
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:00 AM IST