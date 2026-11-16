Will inflation, Iran tension spook the market bulls? Jefferies, HSBC answer

India is emerging as a key beneficiary of the global shift away from artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks, with foreign investors turning net buyers of domestic equities over the past three weeks. However, renewed hostilities involving Iran and rising inflation could pose risks to the market rally, even as resilient domestic flows, relatively comfortable valuations and improving economic activity offer support, suggest analysts.

According to Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, India has been the most obvious emerging-market beneficiary of the 'so-called reverse AI trade', particularly following the disappointing election outcome in Brazil.

ALSO READ: FIIs net buy ₹27,612 cr index futures in 7 days; long-short ratio nears 50% The victory of the Democrats in the US Congressional elections also led to a sell-off in AI-related stocks, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, since the Democrats are in favour of regulating AI and AI spending. Money rotated to non-AI trades where India’s prospects are good.

"The recent return of foreign investors to Indian equities was therefore not surprising," Wood wrote in his recent weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

In its latest assessment, Wood identified a fresh escalation in tensions involving Iran as the biggest risk to Indian equities, both in terms of absolute returns and relative performance against other markets.

While he believes US President Donald Trump is more likely to avoid another escalation, Wood cautioned that the outcome remains finely balanced, with the odds estimated at 55:45 against renewed hostilities.

Apart from geopolitical developments, Jefferies believes India's relatively modest valuations compared with historical averages provide a cushion for equities. The cyclical recovery in the domestic economy this year, the note said, has also been stronger-than-anticipated, while sustained inflows into domestic mutual funds continue to provide an important source of support to the market.

"The other point about India is that valuations, relative to history, remain comparatively modest while the cyclical recovery in the economy this year has been better than expected. The Indian stock market also remains supported by extraordinarily resilient domestic mutual fund inflows," Wood wrote.

Inflation concerns

However, the rising inflation back home has emerged as a fresh concern.

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to a two-year high of 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time under the new series. READ ABOUT IT HERE

The sharp increase in October was driven largely by food prices, alongside a broad-based rise in inflation across 11 of the 12 major consumption divisions. Retail inflation had stood at 5.54 per cent in September.

Analysts at HSBC warned in a recent note that further price increases by companies to pass on the rising input cost could eventually begin to weigh on consumption, despite demand remaining resilient so far.

ALSO READ: RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by February as inflation breaches upper band The global bank also highlighted the risks posed by El Niño, with meteorologists expecting the weather phenomenon to intensify in the coming months. A deterioration in agricultural conditions could affect crop yields, push up food prices and weaken rural demand, HSBC cautioned.

Following a 25-basis-point rate hike in October, HSBC expects the RBI to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points in December.

Despite these concerns, HSBC remains constructive on Indian equities. It believes resilience in corporate earnings, support from the currency and relatively comfortable valuations could help domestic markets move higher.

The contrasting assessments from the two brokerages underline the opportunities and risks facing Indian equities. While the global rotation away from AI-linked trades and strong domestic investment flows are providing support, the trajectory of inflation, the RBI's policy response and developments in West Asia will remain key determinants of market direction.