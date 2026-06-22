Will RIL stock get a holding company discount following Jio's listing?

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is a much-awaited event where one gets to hear the company’s roadmap firsthand from its chairman, Mr. Mukesh Ambani. The announcements made at the AGM not only throw light on the future direction of the Reliance Group but also on how the company's plan can shape India’s economic landscape.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO may unlock value and trigger Reliance rerating, say experts One such pathbreaking moment came at the 2016 AGM, a decade ago, when Jio was formally launched commercially with the promise of making India one of the largest as well as the lowest-cost telecom markets in the world. Today, India is the lowest-cost telecom market globally and the second largest in terms of subscribers, after China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India was made possible to a large extent through Reliance Jio, along with contributions from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. As a result, India has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest digital economy.

Ten years later, at the 2026 AGM, Mr. Mukesh Ambani announced the much-awaited IPO of Jio Platforms Limited, which today is far more than just a telecom company. Jio has evolved into one of the country’s largest digital businesses, spanning telecom services, broadband, enterprise solutions, cloud infrastructure and digital platforms.

The proposed $4 billion IPO could become India’s largest ever, surpassing even the NSE IPO announced a few days earlier. It will comprise a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with the proceeds being utilised to repay high-cost debt on the company’s books. The expected valuation is estimated at ₹11 trillion to ₹15 trillion. A separate listing will allow the market to value Jio on its own merits. Investors will be able to assess subscriber growth, digital revenues, enterprise services and future investments without the complexity of Reliance’s other businesses influencing the picture.

RIL holds a 66.43 per cent stake in Jio, while the balance is held by Meta Platforms, Google and other institutional investors. This raises an interesting question: will RIL suffer a holding company discount following Jio’s listing, or will this change the valuation matrix for other listed holding companies and lead to a more favourable discount framework, similar to the Reliance Industries–Jio Platforms structure?

The immediate market impact is likely to be seen through capital allocation. Large domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and foreign institutional investors are expected to participate in the Jio offering. To prepare for that allocation, some institutions may reduce positions in existing holdings and build cash reserves. Such portfolio adjustments are common ahead of major IPOs.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms targets ₹37,700-crore IPO in India's biggest listing India has arguably fallen behind markets such as South Korea and Taiwan in the artificial intelligence arena. More recently, the United States restricted the use of frontier-tier artificial intelligence models to US citizens, triggering a wake-up call for other countries to reduce dependence and develop their own AI systems.

Against this backdrop, Reliance Industries unveiled a massive sovereign AI and digital manifesto, committing over ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to build India’s sovereign AI backbone. This could prove to be a game-changer for the country. The company is setting up this AI backbone in Jamnagar, which will run entirely on green energy generated by Reliance’s own solar plants. It is also working closely with Meta on a 168 MW AI-enabled data hub.

On the applications front, Jio introduced "Jio Teleframe" for corporate AI agents and "Jio Call Agent", a native multilingual voice assistant tailored for domestic users. In addition, the company announced plans to establish indigenous ground station infrastructure and build a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to roll out satellite internet services across India.

On the clean energy front, construction of its massive green energy ecosystem remains on track. Execution at the Jamnagar Giga Complex and the Kutch Solar Farm is progressing as scheduled. These projects are part of the company’s broader roadmap to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2035.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing geopolitical volatility in West Asia, the legacy Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) division has managed to maintain high refinery utilisation rates through flexible global sourcing.

However, there was no clarity on the roadmap for the IPO of the retail vertical. It appears to have been deferred to FY29, although the business continues to grow rapidly. Reliance Retail now operates nearly 20,000 stores spread across 78 million square feet.

An Advanced Manufacturing Platform is also being developed, with a blueprint aimed at driving efficiencies across FMCG and consumer electronics while reducing supply-chain wastage. A cross-border trade pipeline is being created to take domestic household brands such as Campa and other everyday essential labels to international markets. Meanwhile, JioMart Quick Commerce is expected to expand direct deliveries to 1,200 Indian cities.

Going by past experience, Reliance has mostly over-delivered on its promises, and there is little reason to believe that this time will be any different.

Ambareesh Baliga is an independent market analyst. Views are his own.