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Home / Markets / News / Wipro fixes June 5 as record date for ₹15,000 crore buyback; stock gains 3%

Wipro fixes June 5 as record date for ₹15,000 crore buyback; stock gains 3%

Wipro has set the buyback price at ₹250 per share, implying a premium of 23 per cent over the stock's previous closing price of ₹203.11 per share

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro stock price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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Shares of IT services major Wipro gained over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹209.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This comes after the company fixed June 5 as the record date for its ₹15,000 crore share buyback. 
 
The company has set the buyback price at ₹250 per share, implying a premium of 23 per cent over the stock's previous closing price of ₹203.11 per share. This is Wipro's first buyback in almost three years. 
 
At around 12:50 PM, Wipro stock was trading at ₹207.35, up 2 per cent compared to the previous session's close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,938.30 levels, up by 219 points or 0.92 per cent. 
 
 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Wipro shares have declined around 23 per cent, compared with a 9.22 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹2.17 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹273.10 and 52-week low was ₹186.50.
 
In April, the company's board approved a ₹15,000 crore buyback at ₹250 per share, involving up to 60 crore shares, or 5.7 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity capital. This would mark the largest buyback in Wipro's history, exceeding the ₹12,000 crore in June 2023, when the company had proposed to repurchase up to 26.96 crore shares, representing 4.91 per cent of its paid-up equity capital, at ₹445 per share. 

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In the March 2026 quarter, the IT services company reported net profit of ₹3,502 crore, down 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,570 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit increased 12 per cent from ₹3,119 crore in the previous quarter. 
 
Wipro's revenue from operations grew 8 per cent to ₹24,236 crore in the Q4FY26 as compared to ₹22,504 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 
Total bookings at the end of Q4FY26 came in at $3,455 million, up by 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, and large deal bookings were at $1,440 million, an increase of 65.1 per cent Q-o-Q, Wipro said.

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Topics : Wipro Buyback Share buybacks IT stocks Markets Wipro results NSE Q4 Results

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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