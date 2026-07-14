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Home / Markets / News / Wipro Q1 preview, dividend: Wages, AI spends to hurt margins; guidance eyed

Wipro Q1 preview, dividend: Wages, AI spends to hurt margins; guidance eyed

Wipro Q1 results preview, interim dividend: Along with its Q1 results, Wipro's board may also recommend an interim dividend for shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Wipro Q1 result preview, dividend

Wipro Q1 preview, dividend: Wages, AI spends to hurt margins; guidance eyed

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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Wipro Q1 results preview, dividend: IT services major Wipro is set to announce its first-quarter results for FY2027 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, July 16. The company will report its earnings after market hours (post 3:30 PM).
 
Along with its Q1 results, Wipro's board may also recommend an interim dividend for shareholders, according to an exchange filing.
 
Several brokerages expect Wipro to report muted revenue growth in Q1 and margins could come under pressure due to wage hikes, delayed deal ramp-ups, and continued investments in AI.
 
Wipro Q1 expectation: Margin squeeze likely
 
According to ICICI Securities, Wipro is expected to report -0.4 per cent Q-o-Q CC (-1.3 per cent QoQ USD organic) revenue growth in IT Services, led by healthy ramp-up of the Olam deal (TCV of USD 1 billion over 8 years) aiding growth in the retail vertical; 1.5 month contribution of 0.8 per cent from the consolidation of Mindsprint and Alpha Net Consulting; and healthy revenue growth in the Harman acquisition helping accelerate the technology and communication vertical. 
 

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That said, these tailwinds could be offset by client-specific issues and delays in ramp-up of large deals, the brokerage said, adding that it expects the IT Services revenue to be at $2,638 million (consolidated revenue at $2,666 million).
 
The brokerage expects an Ebit margin contraction of 210 bps Q-o-Q to 15.1 per cent, led by headwinds from a two-month impact from wage hike; higher competitive intensity; and D&A charge from acquisitions, partly offset by tailwinds from currency. The brokerage has pegged the adjusted net profit at ₹31,921 million.
 
Yes Securities also echoed similar views as it expects -0.2 per cent CC Q-o-Q growth due to delayed revenue conversions. Margins could decline in the quarter under preview to 16.4 per cent, due to full quarter impact of wage hikes and continued investments in AI-native platforms. 
 
Wipro Q1 result expectations: Guidance 
 
As per Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Wipro's Q2 guidance is expected at a muted -1 per cent to +1 per cent Q-o-Q, highlighting the lack of near-term momentum across the sector.
 
The brokerage expects Wipro to report a revenue of ₹24,947 crore in the June quarter, up 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.9 per cent  Q-o-Q, while adjusted net profit could come in 4.6 per cent lower sequentially at ₹3,341 crore (flat Y-o-Y). Margins are expected to decline by 84 bps Q-o-Q to 16.3 per cent, hit by wage hikes, lower margin deal ramp-ups, and continued AI investments.
 
Wipro Q1 result expectations: Key monitorables 
 
According to Axis Securities, key monitorables include outlook on the European business and acquisitions, new deal wins, and management guidance for FY27.  ============================================ 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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