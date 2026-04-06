Wipro rises 3% on 8-year strategic deal worth over $1 bn from Olam Group

Wipro shares gained 3 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day at ₹201.2 per share. At 9:28 AM, Wipro’s share price was trading 2.57 per cent higher at ₹199.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 73,002.23.

The buying on the counter came after the information technology (IT) company secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group.

Olam Group is a leading $50+1 billion food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings. The eight-year engagement with Olam Group is expected to exceed $1 billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE As part of the engagement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. The engagement will draw on Wipro’s industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. Together, these capabilities will strengthen Olam Group’s core operations and support the creation of a sustainable competitive advantage.

Building on this foundation, Wipro will deploy its capabilities across Olam Group’s ‘farm-to-fork’ value chain, delivering industry-specific solutions that align with the Group’s business priorities, according to the filing. This will focus on areas such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply chain operations, and customer engagement, with the goal of improving operational effectiveness, strengthening resilience, and supporting long-term growth at scale.

Under the terms of the acquisition of Mindsprint by Wipro, Mindsprint will become a subsidiary of Wipro. This is expected to close at the quarter ending Q1 FY27 (end of June 2026). The cost of acquisition is pegged at $375 million, which is subject to customary closing adjustments.

Primarily based in India, Mindsprint employs over 3,200 professionals and has been an enabler of Olam Group's digital transformation journey. It brings deep domain expertise in the food and agri-business sector, alongside strong capabilities in supply chain transformation, digital platforms, and proprietary IP-led solutions.

Technical view

"Wipro is showing early signs of a pullback after a prolonged downtrend. The stock has been making lower highs and lower lows, clearly trading below all key moving averages, indicating a weak primary trend. However, recent price action suggests a short-term relief bounce from oversold levels, supported by RSI recovering from sub-30 zones," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: The immediate resistance is placed around 205–210, where the 20 and 50 DMA cluster, while stronger resistance lies near 220–225. On the downside, 185– 180 remains a crucial support zone. Overall, trend remains bearish, but a short-term bounce or consolidation is likely before any decisive move. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.