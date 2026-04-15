Wipro Q4 results preview: Information Technology (IT) major Information Technology (IT) major Wipro is expected to release its January-March quarter results on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Wipro’s net profit at an average of ₹3,438.9 crore, compared with ₹3,569.6 crore a year ago, down 3.66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 2.4 per cent from ₹3,357.47 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,610.63 crore, on average, from ₹23,058.88 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 4 per cent from ₹23,586.55 crore in Q3FY26.

Investors and analysts will monitor management's commentary on:

Reasons for the loss of a large client.

Timelines for catch-up of growth with peers.

Wipro's point of view on agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and readiness to be deployed in the client environment.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) growth strategy.

Q1FY27 outlook.

Deal ramp-ups.

Demand in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, and Harman synergies.

How will Wipro perform in Q4FY26?

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects overall revenue growth of 0.9 per cent constant currency (CC) Q-o-Q, which includes 160 basis points (bps) contribution from the DTS acquisition. On an organic basis, analysts expect revenue decline of 0.7 per cent to ₹24,740.6 crore in Q4FY26.

Broadly stable Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins are anticipated at 17.2 per cent. Headwind from wage revision for a month and DTS acquisition will likely be offset by Rupee depreciation. Revenue guidance of -2 to 0 per cent growth is likely. Loss of a large deal and pricing pressure will lead to a weak quarter.

Wipro has distributed excess cash in the past through a buyback. Even as the company has increased its dividend payout ratio, the brokerage doesn’t think the approach to distributing excess cash will change.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Analysts expect 1.4 per cent sequential USD revenue growth in the IT services segment after factoring in:

2 per cent contribution from incremental two-month revenue from the acquisition of the DTS business unit of Harman

40 bps cross-currency headwinds.

Further, they expect IT services Ebit margins to decline by 70 bps sequentially due to the Harman DTS integration and one month’s wage-hike impact. Overall, Ebit margin is likely to improve by 40 bps Q-o-Q due to the absence of one-offs like restructuring costs.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The brokerage expects IT services to report 1 per cent CC growth, driven by a two-month inorganic contribution from the Harman acquisition, while organic growth may decline 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in Q4.

Margins are expected to contract 50 bps Q-o-Q to 16 per cent, due to Harman DTS dilution, potential wage hikes, and slower growth. BFSI and healthcare are likely to remain stable, while Consumer and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) stay impacted by tariff uncertainty and delayed decisions. Some large deals have seen slower ramp-ups, weighing on growth.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Analysts forecast IT services revenue growth of 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in CC and 1 per cent Q-o-Q in USD (lower half of guidance), with 1.5 per cent growth from the Harman acquisition. Margins are likely to decline 30 bps Q-o-Q, affected by the Harman integration and a month of wage hike, partly offset by forex benefits. Wipro is anticipated to provide -1 per cent to +1 per cent CC Q-o-Q revenue growth guidance for Q1FY27.

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