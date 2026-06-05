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Home / Markets / News / Wipro shares tank 7% amid heavy volumes on buyback record date

Wipro shares tank 7% amid heavy volumes on buyback record date

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 1.74 million shares were traded in multiple blocks on buyback record date

Wipro share price

Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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Wipro shares tanked 7.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹189.35 per share amid heavy volumes on the buyback record date. At 9:52 AM, on BSE, 1.38 million shares were traded, while on National Stock Exchange (NSE), 19.94 million shares changed hands.  However, the Wipro stock recovered slightly but was down 3.96 per cent at ₹196.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 74,511.24. 
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 1.74 million shares were traded in multiple blocks. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. As of March 2026, promoters held a 73 per cent stake in Wipro.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Wipro Share buyback details

Wipro launched a share buyback of up to ₹15,000 crore, offering to repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares at a fixed price of ₹250 per share through the tender offer route. 
The buyback represented up to 5.72 per cent of Wipro's total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback size represented 24.99 per cent and 19.99 per cent of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, respectively. 
The record date for the buyback is June 5, 2026 — only shareholders holding Wipro shares as of this date are eligible to participate. The buyback will be conducted on a proportionate basis in accordance with Sebi (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. 

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That apart, Wipro Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia’s total compensation declined 15.75 per cent in FY26 due to lower variable pay, compared with the previous financial year, according to the company’s latest Form 20-F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 
Pallia, who has been the chief executive officer for more than two years, earned total compensation of $5.29 million. This included $1.65 million in salary and allowances, commission or variable pay of $1.05 million, other compensation of $2.48 million, and long-term compensation of $108,464.
 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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