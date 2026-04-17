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Home / Markets / News / Wipro down 4% post Q4; muted Q1 guidance, delayed ramp-ups spook investors

Wipro down 4% post Q4; muted Q1 guidance, delayed ramp-ups spook investors

The selling on the counter came after Wipro posted its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Thursday, after market hours

Wipro share price nse bse, q4 results review

Photo: Reuters

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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Wipro shares slipped 3.6 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹202.6 per share. However, at 9:16 AM, Wipro's share price pared some gains and was trading 3.24 per cent lower at ₹203.4. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 77,976.13. 
The selling on the counter came after the information technology (IT) firm posted its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Thursday, after market hours.

Wipro Q4 Results recap

Wipro reported a 1.9 per cent drop in net profit to ₹3,502 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), compared to a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was up 12.3 per cent. 
 
Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24,236 crore. On a sequential basis, it grew 2.9 per cent. Bloomberg analysts had projected a net profit of ₹3,501 crore on revenue of ₹24,269 crore. 
The IT services player gave a tepid outlook for the first quarter (April–June/Q1) of 2026–27 (FY27), projecting a degrowth of up to 2 per cent or flat revenue at best.

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Wipro Share Buyback details

The board of directors approved the buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the company of up to 60,00,00,000 equity shares of ₹ 2 each (being 5.7 per cent of total paid-up equity share capital) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of ₹250 per
equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹15,000 crore.

Brokerages’ view on Wipro Stock

Nomura | Buy | Target raised ₹250 from ₹240

Nomura, in its note, said that Wipro’s Q4FY26 revenue was at $2,651 million (+0.2 per cent Q-o-Q and -0.2 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency or CC terms), against the expectation of +0.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Growth (in Q-o-Q CC terms) was led by the Tech vertical, while banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and Health were weak. Overall, Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin at 17.3 per cent was ahead of expectations of 16 per cent. 
The brokerage raised its FY27-28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1-2 per cent on account of the buyback, while marginally lowering its FY27 revenue growth assumption. Target price is revised upward to ₹250 from ₹240, based on an unchanged 17x FY28 EPS multiple. Wipro's FY27 dividend yield stands at approximately 5 per cent, with the stock currently trading at 14.5x FY28 EPS, Nomura noted. 

Emkay Global Financial Services | Reduce | Target: ₹210

Emkay noted that Wipro posted another quarter of weak revenue performance, due to delayed ramp-ups in select large deals and continued softness in specific BFSI accounts. IT Services revenue grew 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to $2.6 billion, which is 0.2 per cent CC, below Emkay’s expectations.  
The company’s IT Services Earnings before interest and tax margins (Ebitm) declined by 30 basis points (bps) sequentially to 17.3 per cent. Deal intake stood at $3.5 billion in Q4, with a book-to-bill of 1.3x. The management gave guidance for -2 per cent to flat Q-o-Q CC revenue growth in Q1, slightly below the brokerage’s estimate. The midpoint of guidance assumes contribution from the OLAM Group and customer contracts of Alpha Net Group transactions for around half of Q1FY26.  Ebitm in Q1 is likely to face headwinds from two incremental months of salary hike (Mar-26 rollout), lower margin owing to competitively won large deals in the initial phase, integration of low-margin M&As, and investments in Wipro Intelligence. Even so, Wipro aspired to maintain margins in a narrow band over the medium term through operational efficiencies, cost takeout, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven productivity.  READ | TCS slips 3%; analysts bullish on AI traction, split on growth outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target raised to ₹215 from ₹210

The brokerage anticipated 1 per cent Y-o-Y CC revenue growth for FY27E, factoring in a weak start (Q1FY27E revenue down 1.0 per cent Q-o-Q CC) and continued near-term headwinds from ramp-up delays, top client decline, and vertical weakness. It also sees limited room for margin expansion, given the wage hikes, lower-margin deal ramp-ups, and ongoing AI investments. Motilal Oswal has kept its estimates largely unchanged. Further improvement in execution and a stable conversion of deal total contract value (TCV) to revenue will be key to a constructive view.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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