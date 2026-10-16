Wipro shares gain nearly 2% after Q2 results; brokerages remain bearish

Wipro Q2 results review: Wipro reported its Q2FY27 results after market hours on Wednesday, delivering mixed performance for the Wipro reported its Q2FY27 results after market hours on Wednesday, delivering mixed performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).

The company's counter gained on Friday. At 9:18 AM, Wipro's share price was trading 1.69 per cent higher at ₹176 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.16 per cent at 22,960.30. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.75 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹177 per share.

Wipro Q2 results highlights:

Wipro’s net profit fell 1.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,201 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), even as revenue rose 9.1 per cent to ₹24,753 crore. Sequentially, profit was down 4.5 per cent.

Wipro’s margins improved by 50 basis points to 16.5 per cent, still well below its aspirational range of 17-18 per cent.

IT services revenue, the main metric, was up by just 0.3 per cent from the year-ago period during the July-September quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 0.1 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In constant currency terms, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control, the IT services segment revenue was up 0.6 per cent, compared to last year and flat sequentially.

Brokerages’ view on Wipro Q2 results

Dam Capital

The brokerage noted that despite a revenue beat in 2Q, 3Q guidance remains weak at -1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent q-o-q CC, largely due to furloughs and weak deal wins. Client-specific issues will be behind by 3Q, and two slipped deals, and a strong pipeline could support 4Q recovery. US healthcare remains weak, although some seasonal recovery is expected in 3Q.

It added that while acquisitions provide incremental revenue support, soft bookings and muted organic growth remain concerns. We expect FY27 revenue to remain flat YoY, assuming no incremental client-specific impact; FY28 should see growth after 4 years of revenue decline.

Dam Capital values Wipro at 14 times FY28 EPS, implying a target price of ₹180 (3 per cent upside) and maintains a ‘Neutral’ rating for the stock.

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage noted that Wipro delivered a mixed quarter, with revenue and margins holding up, but bookings declining sharply. The brokerage highlighted that management flagged two deals slipping to 3Q on paperwork delays with no loss of the deals, but the 1Q commentary had made the same slippage argument and that conversion has not materialised. With TCV-to-revenue conversion already the weakest among peers, the shrinking order book removes one leg of the growth argument that was still standing.

It added that the ramp-up of earlier-won BFSI deals and a full quarter of Mindsprint continue to offset a soft Americas, but the FY28 growth bridge is now materially weaker than it was a quarter ago.

“Wipro's 3Q guidance band is unchanged from the one given for 2Q, but it now carries a full quarter of Mindsprint and the Alpha Net tuck-in, implying that organic or core book growth is once again minimal, if not negative,” the brokerage said.

Nirmal Bang maintains a ‘Sell’ rating on Wipro with a target price of ₹143, valuing the company at 10 times blended EPS.

PL Capital

The brokerage noted that WPRO reported flattish IT Services revenue growth in Q2FY27, ahead of its estimate of -0.5 per cent q-o-q CC.

It added that growth was led by Consumer and BFSI, offset by continued weakness in Healthcare and Tech & Comms. Margin expansion was aided by operational improvements and rupee depreciation, despite continued investments in the business.

PL Capital added that the management clarified that two deal closures were delayed and are expected to close in Q3, potentially supporting revenue upside in Q4FY27.

PL Capital maintains its earnings before interest and tax margin estimates at 16.5 per cent, 16.7 per cent and 16.8 per cent for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively. It has raised its target price to ₹166 from ₹154, valuing the stock at 11 times the estimated earnings per share (EPS) for September 2028, while maintaining a Hold rating.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.