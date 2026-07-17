Wipro shares slip 2.5% after Q1 miss; brokerages flag weak growth outlook

Wipro share price today: Shares of IT major Shares of IT major Wipro fell nearly 2.5 per cent on Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27).

The stock opened lower at ₹173.55 (also the day's low) and remained under pressure in early trade. It was also the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

As of 9:40 AM, the stock was trading 1.4 per cent lower at ₹175.76, with over 7 million shares changing hands.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.7 per cent to 24,238.

Wipro Q1 results

Wipro’s net profit in the first quarter rose less than a per cent to ₹3,325 crore, compared to a year earlier even as revenue rose 10.6 per cent to ₹24,480 crore. Sequentially, profit was down 4.7 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,478.6 crore in the reporting three-month quarter.

Its IT services revenue was up by just 1 per cent in Q1 Y-o-Y. The profit and revenue figure fell short of Bloomberg analysts’ estimates who expected net profit of ₹3,460 crore on revenue of ₹24,737 crore.

Wipro said that it sees its IT Services business revenue between $2,574 million to $2,627 million for Q2, translating to sequential guidance of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Q1 results: RIL, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, among 30 more on July 17 Meanwhile, Wipro's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.

Wipro: Equirus Securities | Reduce | Target ₹178

Equirus Securities has maintained a 'Reduce' rating on Wipro with a target price of ₹208.

Analysts said that overall result was much weaker than expected given continuing disappointing growth guidance for Q2 and material miss on Ebitm in Q1 in IT services despite largely in-line show on IT Services sales growth. Order intake for large deals increased Q-o-Q but will not cheer market considering same not getting converted into better guidance for Q2 as well as ongoing delayed start of many earlier won projects/deals.

"Guidance for 2QFY27 revenue growth has been upgraded but still remains weak, signalling a slow turnaround for the company, we hold a neutral to negative view on the stock for medium term," the brokerage said.

At the CMP of ₹178, analysts said that the stock trades at a FY27E and FY28E P/E multiple of 13.0x and 12.5x based on Bloomberg earnings consensus.

Wipro: MOFSL | Neutral | Target ₹160

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'Neutral' stance on Wipro post Q1 results, with a target price of ₹160.

Analysts said that growth recovery still lacks clear evidence an the guidance points to another weak quarter.

While management highlighted improving traction in BFSI, Technology, and Europe, some large deal closures and ramp-ups have slipped into Q2. The brokerage believes that demand remains constrained by longer decision-making and slower project execution, while AI-led productivity continues to limit growth from the existing business.

Analysts expect Wipro to lag peers, with FY27 likely to be another year of flat to slightly negative growth.

On the margins front, MOFSL said that it was well below street estimates and recovery could remain under pressure amid continued investments.

The brokerage has cut FY27E EPS estimate by ~3.5 per cent, primarily to factor in the weaker-than-expected Q1 margin performance and weaker 1H organic growth. It values Wipro at 11x FY28E EPS.

Wipro: Antique | Hold | Target ₹190

Antique Stock Broking said that Q1 was a soft quarter for Wipro and that near-term outlook remains subdued. It has maintained 'Hold' rating with a target price of ₹190.

The brokerage said that Wipro reported a weaker-than-expected Q1, with IT Services revenue coming in below its estimate. Ebit margin at 16 per cent missed expectations and declined 130 bps Q-o-Q from 17.3 per cent, led by wage hikes, large-deal ramp-up costs, acquisition integration expenses and continued AI investments.

Analysts said that although Q2 FY27 guidance of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC is marginally ahead of street expectations, it still implies another subdued quarter.

Large deal wins came in soft as well, with a large deal TCV of $1.6 billion and total bookings of $3.4 billion, both below the recent runrate.

The management indicated that the demand environment remains largely unchanged, with clients continuing to prioritize cost optimization, while discretionary spending remains selective.