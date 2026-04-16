Wipro flat ahead of Q4 results; investors eye deal pipeline, FY27 outlook

Wipro share price today: Shares of IT services major Wipro were in focus ahead of the company's announcement of its earnings for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26). The company is expected to deliver stable revenue growth in the March quarter, though profitability may come under pressure due to wage increases, acquisition-related expenses, and subdued discretionary spending, even as demand remains steady in certain segments.

Around 11:25 AM, the Wipro stock was trading almost flat at ₹209.33, down 0.2 per cent from the previous session's close at ₹209.75 on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,298.05 levels, up 66.75 points or 0.28 per cent. The Nifty IT index was trading at 31,773.90 levels, up 0.74 per cent.

Wipro Q4FY26 results expectations

According to Axis Securities, Wipro is expected to report revenue of ₹24,262 crore in Q4FY26, up 3 per cent on a sequential basis and 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by higher contribution from the Harman acquisition. Its Ebit margin is expected to improve by 138 basis points Q-o-Q due to higher topline growth and currency tailwinds despite the wage hike impact.

The brokerage is watching for commentary on the outlook for the European business, new deal wins, and management guidance for FY27.

According to Equirus Securities, the company's IT Services USD revenue is expected to grow by 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, with an organic decline of 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q, compared with the company’s consolidated guidance of flat to 2 per cent growth in CC terms.

The brokerage expects IT Services Ebit margins to decline by around 35 bps Q-o-Q, impacted by wage hikes effective March 2026, ramp-up costs from large deals, and the full-quarter consolidation of the lower-margin Harman DTS acquisition completed in early December 2025. This will be partially offset by currency tailwinds and cost efficiencies.

Analysts also expect Wipro to guide for IT Services USD revenue growth in the range of a 1.5 per cent decline to 0.5 per cent growth Q-o-Q in CC terms for Q1FY27E. Order inflows, particularly from large deals, are likely to remain healthy, supported by the company’s continued focus on aggressive pursuit of mega deals, the brokerage said.

According to the brokerage, key things to watch for include margin outlook for Q1FY27E and beyond, near- to long-term profitability trajectory, updates on the deal pipeline including mega deals, client decision-making trends, capital allocation strategy, and any additional large-scale M&A activity or strategic growth initiatives. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.