Wockhardt jumps 10% on posting Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 30% YoY

Wockhardt shares gained 10.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,574.15 per share. However, at 9:24 AM, Wockhardt’s share price pared some gains but was up 8.47 per cent at ₹1,546.20 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 76,970.85.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹196 crore, as compared to ₹79 crore in the previous year. Ebitda margin grew to 20.3 per cent from ₹10.7 per cent a year ago.

READ | What 2 million shareholders stand to gain from Vedanta demerger: Explained The overall Biotech operations for the quarter stood at ₹252 crore, recording a growth of 126 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of insulin analogs over the next few years represents a significant business opportunity, further strengthening our commitment to meet global diabetes healthcare needs and advance our leadership in diabetes care.

Meanwhile, India's branded business stood at ₹112 crore in Q4FY26 with a growth of 18 per cent compared to the previous year. On a full-year basis, the business stood at ₹523 crore in FY26 with a growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

The UK region business stood at ₹349 crore in Q4FY26 with a growth of 20 per cent compared to the previous year. The emerging markets region stood at ₹320 crore in Q4FY26 with a growth of 124 per cent compared to the previous year, and the Irish region stood at ₹52 crore in Q4FY26 with a growth of 12 per cent compared to the previous year.

Wockhardt is a research-based global pharmaceutical and Biotech company. Wockhardt’s New Drug Discovery programme has focused on the unmet need of anti-bacterial drugs that are effective against the menace of untreatable superbugs. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where the USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) for 6 of our Anti-bacterial discovery programmes – 3 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive, effective against untreatable “Superbugs”. It has a comprehensive Drug Discovery team and clinical organisation.

Technical view

"Wockhardt is showing a strong recovery after a prolonged consolidation, with price reclaiming key short-term moving averages and now approaching a crucial resistance zone around 1550–1600, which also aligns with a prior supply area. The recent breakout attempt is supported by rising volumes and an RSI trending near 70, indicating strong momentum but also nearing overbought territory, so some near-term pause or minor pullback cannot be ruled out," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: Structurally, the stock has formed a higher low near 1200, signaling a trend reversal bias. A sustained move above 1600 can trigger fresh upside towards 1700–1750 levels, while immediate support lies at 1420 followed by 1350. Traders can maintain a positive bias as long as price holds above 1400, with dips likely to be bought into.