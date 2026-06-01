Wockhardt share price movement

Wockhardt's share price hit an all-time high of ₹2,420, as the stock zoomed 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Zaynich (cefepime and zidebactam), a novel intravenous antibiotic for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in adults.

In the past one month, the stock price of the pharmaceutical has rallied 75 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 09:26 AM; Wockhardt stock was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹2,280, as against 0.27 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The counter saw huge trading volumes with a combined 2.7 million equity shares changing hands in first 11 minutes of trading on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Wockhardt’s stock price?

Wockhardt informed that the company received the USFDA approval for Zaynich (cefepime and zidebactam), a novel intravenous antibiotic for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in adults. The company highlighted that over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur annually in the US, causing more than 35,000 deaths. cUTIs account for over 600,000 hospitalisations annually in the US and represents the key target market for the drug. As per media sources, it has an estimated market opportunity of $ 9 billion in the US alone.

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-infective solutions. Wockhardt pioneers next-generation therapies for a healthier world. This commitment has resulted in a pipeline of six antibiotics at various stages of clinical development and commercialization; three of them target infections caused by Gram-Negative pathogens and three those by Gram-Positives. All six antibiotics have been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the US FDA.

ICICI Securities view on Wockhardt Stock

Zaynich is the first New Chemical (NCE) fully developed and commercialized by an Indian pharmaceutical company to receive an USFDA approval. This drug is a niche category as it will be used to tackle drug resistant bacteria, which is growing in significance because of the threat it may cause in the coming years and with very few drug candidates in the investigation stage from the global innovators.

Of the six new drugs that the company is pursuing in anti infectives category, three of them are under priority review. Of which the approval is received for this one.

READ | Textile stocks rally on import duty relief; Arvind up 6%, hits 52-week high The current drug has a global potential of $9 billion. In the US alone, the complicated urinary track infection causes over 6 lakh hospitalisations annually. This approval, if materializes significantly in commercial term, would put Wockhardt on different tangent as it is working on this category for so many years. This is also expected to improve the profitability significantly, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Wockhardt - ICRA ratings rationale

On May 21, 2026, Wockhardt informed that ICRA upgraded the credit ratings of the company’s long term and short term bank facilities.

While assigning this rating, ICRA has inter alia taken into consideration improved financial performance, healthy market position in the formulation segment in the Indian and European markets; improving market position in the emerging markets, adequate liquidity position, comfortable capital structure and Strengthened financial metrics with scale expansion of value accretive products and NCEs, the company said.

Wockhardt has undertaken various measures for improving profitability, including increased focus on margin-accretive segments, several cost rationalisation initiatives, as well as exit from the loss-making US generics business. The company reported a revenue growth of 12.9 per cent in FY2026 led by ramp up in the biosimilars business in emerging markets, coupled with continued revenue growth in Europe and India, with improvement in its operating profit margin (OPM) to 19.2 per cent in FY2026 from 13.1 per cent in FY2025.

The revenue outlook for the company remains healthy led by the continued ramp up in its formulations business as well as new product launches. Coupled with expectations of sustained improvement in its profitability and resultant healthy cash flows, these are likely to positively impact Wockhardt’s overall credit profile, ICRA said in its rating rationale. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.